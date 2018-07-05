Out of his way! Jay-Z broke the internet when a hilarious photo resurfaced of the artist wearing a helmet while riding a jet ski over the holiday weekend.

The 48-year-old rapper dons a life vest, a red helmet and sunglasses as he rides the water vehicle in the viral pic. His expression is, well, very serious. In another photo, Jay-Z wears the same life vest, helmet and sunglasses combo, but this appears to have taken place on another day, as he is sporting a different rash guard. Again, his face is blank.

Twitter couldn’t help but turn the shots into a meme, poking fun at the “Apes—t” rapper’s stale demeanor and cautious headgear. “I just wanna know who told Jay Z he’s supposed to wear a helmet while riding a jet ski???” one Twitter user asked. “Like lol you aren’t gonna crack your head on water if you fall off TF.”

Bachelorette contestant Colton Underwood wrote: “Jay Z is the only person who can jet ski without smiling or having fun.”

“Jay Z is the first person on a jet-ski to look like they’re commuting to work,” another tweeted.

A Twitter user joked: “why jay z look like he finna jet ski right into a warehouse and stop a drug deal.”

Jay-Z’s jet ski ride actually happened in August 2016, but the photos have resurfaced to make one epic internet gag. The musician and wife Beyoncé went for a spin in Italy at the time while on the European leg of her Formation tour. The “Love on Top” singer also wore a helmet, life vest and sunglasses during her jaunt, but the 36-year-old completed her look with a long, floral designer jumpsuit rather than a swimsuit.

Perhaps the couple — who share daughter Blue Ivy, 6, and twins Rumi and Sir, 12 months — will have time for another jet ski outing this summer. Jay-Z and Beyoncé are currently on their On the Run II tour in Europe.

See more reactions below:

why does Jay Z have on a helmet for a jet ski? omg get that man to an assisted living home already — Robyn Flowers (@swinfrey) July 3, 2018

If Angela Lansbury ever had to hop on a jet ski for a suspect chase in Murder, She Wrote, she'd look like Jay Z. — Downtown Banana Boy™ (@ItsReallyJordan) July 5, 2018

that pic of jay z on a jet ski is the only thing keeping me going rn — adelle (@Bitchytuesday) July 5, 2018

Jay Z on that jet ski is exactly how I wanna look if I was a billionaire — D Fields (@Drist0n) July 5, 2018

Ok so I think we have an idea what kind of lines might be in any upcoming diss tracks against Jay Z. Has literally anyone ever worn a helmet on a jet ski, ever? — guy you don't know (with a bunch more characters) (@Aaron0VT) July 5, 2018

I’m legit crying at working seeing all the memes of Jay Z riding the jet ski.😂😂💀 — Melanie Ybarra (@MeloHype10) July 5, 2018

Wait that’s really Jay Z in the jet ski pic?? 😂😂😂😂😂 — Mary (@realhailmary) July 5, 2018

