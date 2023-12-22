Jay-Z ended 2023 by celebrating some of his favorite artists – including his better half, Beyoncé.
On Thursday, December 21, Tidal unveiled a playlist titled “Couple Songs of ’23: JAY-Z,” sharing what the 54-year-old rapper thought were some of the year’s best songs. Beyonce’s “My House,” the song she debuted with her Renaissance concert film, was on the playlist, as were André 3000’s “Ninety-Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé,” Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s “The Hillbillies,” Tyla’s “Wayer” and Latto’s collab with Cardi B, “Put It on Da Floor Again.”
However, Jay-Z didn’t pick sides in the longstanding rivalry between Cardi and Nicki Minaj: the “Empire State of Mind” rapper included Nicki’s “Everybody,” her song featuring the soon-to-be-retired Lil Uzi Vert.
Jay-Z is also a huge fan of Drake, putting four songs by the Canadian rapper on this year-end playlist: “8am in Charlotte,” “First Person Shooter” (Drake’s collab with J. Cole), “IDGAF” (featuring Yeat) and “Red Button.” The last song is the one where Drake called out Kanye “Ye”West, rapping how “every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated,” and saying that this attempt at making peace was just a “premeditated” move.
Including “Red Button” on the playlist may lead to another bump in Jay-Z’s relationship with the problematic West, 46. In 2017, Jay-Z described the relationship as “complicated.” In 2021, the Watch the Throne collaborators appeared to reconcile when Jay-Z appeared on “Jail,” a song from West’s Donda album.
Jay-Z started 2023 by defending his wife after she lost the Grammy for Album of the Year. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House claimed the honor, which left Jay-Z shaking his head. “The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal. We just want them to get it right. That’s what we want,” he said. “Even with Bey, I felt like they missed the moment.”
He cited how Beyonce’s Lemonade lost to Adele’s 25 at the 2017 Grammy Awards and how Beck’s Morning Phase beat Beyoncé’s 2013 self-titled album at the 2015 Grammy Awards. “I was like, ‘Oh, y’all missed it,’” remarked Jay-Z.
In October, Jay-Z responded to the meme regarding whether someone should pick a dinner with him (where he would instill all his financial and worldly wisdom) or $500,000. “You gotta take the money,” said Jay-Z, ending the debate once and for all.