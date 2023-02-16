A last-minute addition. Jen Shah debuted a new tattoo dedicated to her family two days before her deadline to report to prison.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, shared a photo of her new ink — located on her right forearm — via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 15. “You are my everything,” the Bravo personality captioned the photo of the tattoo, which is a script rendering of the names of her husband, Sharrieff Shah, and her sons, Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19.

Jen’s younger son also made the trip to the tattoo parlor, where his right arm was marked with his mom’s middle name, Keiki. The reality star shared a photo of Omar’s tattoo as well, captioning the image with lyrics from the song “Mother” by Ashanti. “And all because a mother’s love is unconditional,” Jen quoted. “With all my heart and all my soul, I wanna let you know.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Last month, the Utah native was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison after she was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She is scheduled to report for her sentence on Friday, February 17.

Jen initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against her after her March 2021 arrest, but she changed her plea to guilty in July 2022. “In 2012 to March 2021 in the Southern District of New York and elsewhere I agreed with others to commit wire fraud,” the reality star told Judge Sidney Stein at the time. “I knew this was wrong. I knew many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.”

After she agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud, a second charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering was dropped.

While Jen appeared on season 3 of RHOSLC, she skipped the reunion taping in December 2022 because her lawyers advised her not to talk about her legal situation on TV. “I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing,” she claimed in an Instagram statement at the time. “Bravo found this unsatisfactory and said they expected to discuss this ‘storyline.’ That expectation has no regard for me or my family’s well-being; so under legal advice, I will not be attending reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life — my family.”

Andy Cohen later said he hoped to do a one-on-one interview with her before she reported to prison, but Jen shot down that possibility last month.

“I will not be doing the 1:1 with Andy Cohen and Bravo because of their unwillingness to remove contractual provisions that would allow the network to legally make misrepresentations of me and my story, relating to any and all topics, prior to and during the course of my participation,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “The specific 1 on 1 interview was not part of my RHOSLC reality TV contract. I promised myself and my loving family that I would not allow this portion of my life to be sensationalized or inaccurately conveyed.”

She continued: “I would rather remain silent and wait until I am able to accurately share my story than continue having complete lies and misrepresentations about me smeared across the headlines. I intend to speak and you will hear from me. I will share my story and this painful part of my life very soon.”