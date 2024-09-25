Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber wish the Dancing With the Stars judges took their music malfunction into consideration when deciding their score.

When asked whether she was upset that the mishap didn’t factor into their decisions, Jenn, 26, replied, “A little bit,” while speaking to Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, September 25, after performing a tango to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” from The Great Gatsby.

Sasha, 40, agreed with his partner, adding, “I was so proud of her that they could have given us a one and it wouldn’t have bothered me because she was just, like, wow. That’s a 10 in my book.”

During DWTS‘ Oscars Night on Tuesday, Jenn and Sasha revealed they weren’t able to hear their music due to a technical issue. They ultimately earned a 19 out of 30 from the judges, with Bruno Tonioli comparing Jenn’s performance to a “sassy, glossy, mischievous little kitten!”

Jenn isn’t sweating the mishap after making it into the next round with Sasha.

“It goes with everything I’ve been through in my entire life — it’s just to keep going and keep going. That’s just the motto I lived by,” she explained to Us. “So in that moment of panic — I do really well under pressure — so I just kept going and tried my best. I’m happy that I was still on the music and still made it all the way through.”

Sasha was “so proud” of Jenn for pushing through. “That just proves what an incredible performer she is and what an incredible dancer she’s turning into,” he gushed. “That was a really hard routine, and she came out and she didn’t forget a single step.”

He continued: “There was no music. She was in time with no music because the music picked up in the middle of the dance when she got in and she stayed directly on the timing without a click track.”

While reflecting on her DWTS journey so far, Jenn praised Sasha for being “an amazing coach.”

“Every week we just grow stronger and stronger and closer and closer. I really feel like we’ve built such a great foundation here,” she noted. “I trust him so much. I really do. And that trust grows stronger.”

Jenn and Sasha are advancing to week three after a double elimination sent Anna Delvey and Ezra Sosa and Tori Spelling and Pasha Pashkov home. The Bachelorette lead previously reflected on joining the show hours after her finale aired on ABC.

“[We first bonded by] running on a plane,” Sasha joked to Us earlier this month. “Like, if we were going to get on the actual plane. Because that’s how we met. We literally ran [in] the airport two minutes before our flight took off. It was like an arranged marriage.”

Jenn said her plan was just to follow all of Sasha’s advice. “[His best advice was] to have fun,” she shared. “I’m like, ‘It’s funny enough, I forget to smile, I forget to just have fun because I’m so critical of myself.’ I just want everything to be perfect, but the best tip is to, like, let loose and have fun because that’s when the hips come in and everything else comes in.”

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the next day.

