Jenna Bush Hager is once again trying to set up Today cohost Hoda Kotb with the perfect partner, this time setting her sights on rock icon Lenny Kravitz.

During the Thursday, September 12, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, the two broadcasters gushed over Kravitz’s performance on an earlier edition of the morning show.

“Is he not the epitome of all the things?” Kotb, 60, asked.

Bush Hager, 42, then rattled off a few of Kravitz’s dreamy characteristics.

“Well, he’s so kind and he’s very hot,” Bush Hager gushed. “[And] talented.”

After Kotb then pointed out that Kravitz, 60, likes to make music, meditate and walk around his house in the Bahamas barefoot, Bush Hager had an idea.

“I know someone else who meditates — and wears leather,” Bush Hager quipped. “[She] doesn’t live in the Bahamas, but would love to!”

Kotb, who held hands with Kravitz during a Today interview earlier on Thursday, laughed off her friend’s matchmaking attempt.

“You’re so,” Kotb said before trailing off and moving onto a discussion about his performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Bush Hager subsequently accused Kotb of “trying to ignore [her]” attempts.

“Uh huh,” Kotb quipped affirmatively.

Kotb has been single since 2022 when she and ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman called off their engagement. (The exes still coparent their two daughters, Haley and Hope.)

“We have a really great working relationship,” Kotb exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, specifically referring to the holiday season. “We speak a lot and we make sure that we divvy it up so that it is great for him and great for us. The ultimate goal is when your girls are happy. That’s what we both say, ‘Happy girls, that’s all we want.’ And that’s what we have.”

Since the breakup, Kotb has detailed her dating experience on Today and Bush Hager has been able to chime in with her own thoughts. The two women are not only colleagues, but close friends.

“We really respect each other. We really love each other. I feel so incredibly lucky that I get to spend my time with her because she’s so joyful,” Bush Hager exclusively told Us in August. “She’s so positive. … We all have things going on in our personal lives and to show up and choose joy, even when there’s harder things in the world and in our lives and all of the things, it’s like to have a partner that does that so effortlessly makes it fun, makes work so much fun.”

Kravitz, for his part, is also single. (He was briefly married to actress Lisa Bonet, with whom he shares daughter Zoë Kravitz.)