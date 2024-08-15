Jenna Bush Hager left Travis Kelce a special note in his locker while filming the new Hallmark Movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, but did she ever get an answer?

“No. Travis Kelce has not responded,” Bush Hager, 42, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 12, while promoting her partnership with Kleenex. “But I’ll write Mama Kelce right now.”

Last month, Bush Hager announced on Today that she was cast in the NFL-inspired holiday movie in an undisclosed role. The film will star Hunter King as Chiefs superfan Alana Higman, who catches feelings for the team’s director of fan engagement, Derrick (Tyler Hynes), while competing with her family in a “Fan of the Year” contest.

“That feels like 1 million years ago just because we’ve had an Olympics and a lot of things [going on],” Bush Hager told Us of filming. “But that was so much fun.”

Related: Hallmark Channel’s 2024 Movie Lineup: A Complete Guide Hallmark Media kicked off 2024 with four fresh Hallmark Channel features — and there’s plenty more where that came from. January’s lineup began with Love on the Right Course, starring Ashley Newbrough. “Learned how to say, ‘cheers’ in Hungarian but definitely didn’t learn how to spell it 🇭🇺❣️,” Newbrough captioned a series of Instagram snaps […]

Despite the good vibes on set, Bush Hager emphasized that “being in a Hallmark film is not for the weak of heart.”

“It felt like 115 degrees in the stadium. It was like a dome of heat, and I was wearing a cashmere wool coat,” she recalled. “I said to the darling actress — her name is Hunter King — I was like, ‘Wait, is it always like this? How can you even remember your lines?’ ‘Cause you’re, like, roasting. But it was so much fun.”

Bush Hager isn’t the only celebrity set to appear in the movie. Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, will play the manager of a Kansas City BBQ restaurant called Norma & Nic’s. Fittingly, her character’s name is Donna.

“She’s adorable,” Bush Hager said of Donna, 71.

Related: A Guide to the 'Today' Show Hosts' Families: Meet Their Kids and Spouses The hosts of the Today show have shared several glimpses into their family lives on the show and online over the years. Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more of the NBC morning show stars have welcomed children over the years. Kotb, for her part, became a mother in February 2017 when she adopted […]

It was Donna who encouraged Bush Hager to leave her son a note in his locker, according to a behind-the-scenes look at the film that aired on Today last month. “Travis, you have made my girls love football! Thanks for all you do! Come see Hoda [Kotb] + me!” Bush Hager wrote in her letter. (She shares kids Mila, 11, Poppy, 9, and Hal, 5, with her husband, Henry Hager.)

Donna made the same suggestion to the film’s leading man. “Thanks mama Kelce for the ✨ pics and making me sneak a note into Trav’s locker,” Hynes, 38, captioned Instagram pics from the production at Arrowhead Stadium on July 18.

As Bush Hager waits for her film debut to air on Hallmark Channel later this year, she’s partnering with Kleenex to help teachers get essentials for the new school year. “In honor of Kleenex’s 100th year — which is remarkable — they’re partnering with an incredible organization, DonorsChoose, to make sure that teachers are getting what they need,” she shared with Us.

A former teacher herself, Bush Hager added, “It’s particularly awesome that Kleenex is giving back because these teachers donate so much of their own money.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi