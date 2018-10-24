Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson is blogging exclusively with Us Weekly about her quest to take home the season 27 Mirrorball Trophy with partner Joe Amabile! Check back each week for her latest update on the competition.

Disney week was our best week yet. I had an absolute blast from the start of the week to Monday’s show. Disney, in general, is just the most magical week by far. You get to feel like kids again, it’s so happy, all of the characters were at the show. I loved every second.

Joe did awesome throughout the week learning the jive. I was nervous because jive is a super quick, fast dance. But he picked it up really well, and this was the most focused I’d see him. I could tell he was really determined to get all the steps right. I think he executed it well and he was performing. It was, by far, his best dance yet.

He has really improved. Are you kidding me? He’s killing it. I’m so so proud of him. His accomplishment with this season so far, he’s not a dancer. I’m so grateful to be his partner, and he shows up and puts himself out there.

We rehearse like mad people. We have a great friendship and we love hanging out together. We’ll go to lunch together before or after rehearsing. He’s a really great guy. I can’t wait for our life long friendship to continue.

The judges’ critiques were a bit harsh but they were honest. They were right. They always are hard on us, but that’s expected. He is one of the weaker dancers left in the completion, and we will take the criticism because we want to grow. I thought Carrie Ann Inaba gave him an awesome compliment saying that he had had fast improvement and that she can see he is trying and not messing up steps anymore, which is awesome. Len Goodman said he wanted Joe to give it some “welly” this week so we’re really going to go for it, considering it’s Halloween week.

We have two very recognizable characters for Halloween. I’m really excited to do the Argentine tango this week and our story line is a bit twisted. I cannot wait.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

