She will accept the rose! Jennifer Aniston is ready to take her love for The Bachelor to the next level — and that could include testing out her hosting skills following Chris Harrison‘s departure.

“God, I don’t know. I think they need a psychologist or psychiatrist, not just Chris Harrison — or whoever the host is now. There should be someone they can go and talk to,” Aniston, 52, told InStyle for their September cover issue.

Although the Friends alum isn’t sure she is the perfect person to guide the contestants during their journey for love, she wouldn’t mind helping them talk through their issues.

“OK, well, I’ll do that. Gladly. I’ll be the one picking roses in the rose garden,” the actress joked.

The Morning Show star also weighed in on which Bachelor franchise environment is her favorite when it comes to watching people fall in love.

“The best version of The Bachelor is the island — Bachelor in Paradise,” Aniston noted in the interview.

The California native’s comments on the ABC reality show comes after Harrison, 50, confirmed that he would be leaving his longtime role.

Harrison originally stepped away from his hosting duties in February, after his interview with Rachel Lindsay about Rachael Kirkconnell‘s racially insensitive social media posts.

“This poor girl Rachael, who has just been thrown to the lions, I don’t know how you are equipped when you have never done this before, to be woke enough, to be eloquent enough, to be ready to handle this. And my guess is, this woman needs a little time,” he said during the Extra interview during season 25 of The Bachelor. “We all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion.”

Lindsay, 36, shared that after their interview, Harrison felt good about the direction that their conversation went.

“When I finished that interview with Chris Harrison, he had no problems with it. He was fine. He texted me after, he appreciated the conversation. He was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll probably get a little flack, but I thought it was great that we could disagree, but do it in a civil way,'” the former Bachelorette noted during a February episode of the “Higher Learning” podcast.

Harrison issued an apology for the controversial interview after several Bachelor Nation stars took to social media to speak out.

“I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused, and I am deeply remorseful. My ignorance did damage to friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said ad the way I spoke,” the Texas native wrote via Instagram in February. “I set standards for myself, and have not met them. I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same.”

The statement continued: “By excusing historical racism, I defended it. I invoked the term ‘woke police,’ which is unacceptable. I am ashamed over how uninformed I was. I was so wrong.”

Harrison was replaced by Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe for Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette and it was later announced that Bachelor in Paradise would include rotating celebrity guest hosts.

One day after season 17 of The Bachelorette premiered in June, Harrison confirmed that he would be leaving the franchise permanently amid reports that he negotiated a hefty settlement with the network.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he shared via Instagram. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Since his exit, Us Weekly has confirmed that Adams, 30, and Bristowe, 36, will be returning to cohost Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette as well.