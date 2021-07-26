An iconic getaway! The trailer for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise is finally here — and it looks like everyone is gearing up for a very dramatic search for love.

“This is what dreams are made of,” Ivan Hall, who first tried to win Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams‘ hearts in season 16 of The Bachelorette, says in the first look, which dropped on Monday, July 26.

On the beach, the feud continues for Karl Smith and Aaron Clancy, who went at each other during Katie Thurston‘s season 17 of The Bachelorette. Meanwhile, their fellow cast member Connor Brennan is seen working his charm on Maurissa Gunn from Peter Weber‘s season 24 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020.

Tahzjuan Hawkins, who appeared on season 23 of The Bachelor to win Colton Underwood‘s heart, seemingly didn’t expect for things to take such a turn despite having already been to the beach on season 6 of BiP.

“Who knew Paradise could be so crazy?” she jokes.

The upcoming season of the hit ABC spinoff comes after Chris Harrison‘s recent exit from the franchise. After Harrison, 50, received backlash for defending season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell in February, the host stepped down from seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette.

In June, Us Weekly confirmed that Harrison’s exit was made permanent, with the network awarding him an eight-figure payout.

“I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post addressing his departure from the reality series. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

In Harrison’s absence, season 7 of BiP will instead have David Spade, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and more notable stars appearing as guest hosts.

Wells Adams, who was promoted to “master of ceremonies” following his tenure as the show’s official bartender, thinks fans still have plenty to look forward to despite the big changes.

“This is my fifth season doing Paradise. I’ve been on a lot of episodes of this show, and I will say that this one might be my favorite one that we’ve done. You get everything. It’s hot, it’s sweaty, there are crabs everywhere — the beach kind, hopefully just the beach kind,” Adams, 37, exclusively told Us earlier this month.

The ABC personality added, “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything. The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

According to Adams, the coronavirus pandemic’s delay in production will definitely play a role in how things heat up for the contestants.

“If you were single during COVID, you didn’t get laid for a year, basically. So I think there’s a lot of pent-up sexual tension in a lot of these cast members. And I think that that will translate quite nicely on television,” he told Us. “I think America feels the same way too, you’re trying to make up for lost time, like, everyone feels like they got robbed of a year. So I think people are a little more prone to be more bold than they probably normally would on the beach, which is nice.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET.