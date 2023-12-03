Jennifer Garner is showing Reese Witherspoon just how much she loves her through a grand gesture — and dance moves.

“My friend Reese sent me a DM yesterday,” Garner, 51, began her video posted to Instagram on Saturday, December 2, in a joint post with the Radio City Rockettes’ official account.

The Family Switch actress then shared a screenshot of an Instagram direct message between her and Witherspoon, 47. The Morning Show star sent Garner a post from the Rockettes’ account and wrote, “Please go dance with the Rockets [sic].” Garner replied: “What would I give.”

“Little did she know I happened to be in New York,” Garner said in the video. “And, for our whole friendship, I pretty much do anything she says.”

In the next clip, the 13 Going on 30 alum showed a screenshot of the pair’s text conversation, where she sent Witherspoon a picture of her feet on top of the Radio City Music Hall doormat. “For you,” Garner wrote.

“Wait!!! What??? Am I psychic???” Witherspoon replied in a series of text messages, to which Garner said, “Nope. You manifested it.”

The following clip showed the Rockettes assembled in a single line, with each dancer moving to the side to unveil Garner, who stood in the back and strutted alongside them. Garner was all smiles as she joined the Rockettes in their famous kickline. To close the video, the Rockettes shouted “Merry Christmas, Reese!” as they waved at the camera.

“Here’s to twenty years of ‘yes ma’am,’ with my buddy @reesewitherspoon. ♥️🎄♥️ Thank you, @therockettes for playing along—you are incredible! ⭐️⭐️⭐️” Garner captioned her post.

Witherspoon, for her part, gushed about her pal’s sweet gesture, taking to her Instagram Story to write that Garner made her “whole holiday season.”

“Ummm…. This might be the greatest gift I’ve ever received from this glorious, joy-seeking / dance-loving woman! Jen, you made my whole holiday season 🥰❤️💫🎁” Witherspoon captioned her own Instagram post on Saturday, alongside the video.

The Rockettes also joined in on the fun, posting Garner’s video to their Instagram Story on Saturday and wrote, “We’d love to dance with you too @reesewitherspoon!”

While the pair recently collaborated on the AppleTV+ mystery series The Last Thing He Told Me, which starred Garner and was executive produced by Witherspoon, their friendship runs even deeper. In October, Garner recalled the support she received from her pal during a “very public, very hard moment.”

“She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio,” Garner shared during a panel discussion at Hello Sunshine’s inaugural Shine Away Event. “And I danced cardio’d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going!”

“Just keep dancing, ladies,” Witherspoon joked. “Just keep dancing.”