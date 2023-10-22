Jennifer Garner has nothing but love for pal Reese Witherspoon.

“I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life,” Garner, 51, said during a panel discussion at Hello Sunshine’s inaugural Shine Away Event on Saturday, October 21, in Los Angeles. “She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio. And I danced cardio’d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going!”

“Just keep dancing, ladies. Just keep dancing,” Witherspoon, 47, joked.

“It was like, OK, we worked out at 7 on vacation, we’re going to work out again at 2. She was like, ‘I’m going to be there. I’m going to be there,’” Garner said.

Related: ‘13 Going on 30’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Thirty, flirty and thriving! Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have remained firmly in the spotlight since starring in the 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30, but even the most diehard fans might need an update on other members of the cast. The Alias alum played Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who traveled to the […]

Garner did not reveal any details about the “hard moment” she was referring to in her life, but continued to praise the Morning Show actress.

“She’ll also look at you and say, ‘OK, you need to be finding a preschool,’” Garner said. “‘This kid is 2 and a half and they need to start next month. You actually have to get on this.’”

The 13 Going on 30 star shares three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. After tying the knot in 2005, the pair announced their separation in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018. (Affleck, for his part, is now married to Jennifer Lopez while Garner has moved on with businessman John Miller.)

Earlier this year, Witherspoon executive produced the AppleTV+ mystery series The Last Thing He Told Me, which starred Garner in the lead role. Garner, for her part, spoke highly of Hello Sunshine during the panel discussion — and how the production company Witherspoon co-founded has allowed her and other actresses to openly speak about the industry.

Related: Inside J. Lo and Jennifer Garner's Bond: What They've Said About Each Other Their new normal. Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have shared subtle details about their dynamic amid their respective relationships with Ben Affleck. Affleck and Garner initially met on the set of Pearl Harbor in 2001 and reconnected three years later. The pair exchanged vows in June 2005, welcoming daughter Violet six months later. The Alias […]

“Those meetings happened at Reese’s house. And it was the first time I’d ever sat down with that many actresses in the same room that we weren’t passing each other in an award show in big dresses, where we just sat,” Garner said. “We’ve been siloed off the one place.”

She continued: “The place that doesn’t happen, the place that started the change where that no longer can happen is Hello Sunshine. It’s just true.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

This isn’t the first time that the two have publicly shared their love for one another. In 2017, the Big Little Lies actress wrote a heartfelt birthday message to her friend via Instagram — and even referenced her infamous dance moves.

“Here’s lookin’ at you, Jen!” Witherspoon wrote at the time. “Happy Birthday to my gorgeous friend #JenniferGarner who always laughs at my jokes and my bad dance moves! Love you!”