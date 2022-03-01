What a throwback! Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo may be promoting their new project, but the costars still found time to reflect on where their 13 Going on 30 characters would be today.

“I think they would have a son and I think he would look a lot like Ryan Reynolds. And I think that maybe he becomes a time traveler,” Garner, 49, said during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, March 1, jokingly referred to their upcoming movie, The Adam Project.

The duo, who played Jenna and Matty in 13 Going on 30, were then surprised when the morning show brought out Razzles for them to enjoy. The candy was lovingly shared by Ruffalo, 54, and Garner’s characters in the 2004 romantic comedy.

“It’s a candy and a gum,” Ruffalo and Garner quoted from the film before trying the sweet treat together.

During the same interview, the Alias alum explained how their reunion on The Adam Project connected back to 13 Going on 30, saying, “We play a married couple. You see us together for one scene but the scene itself is really important to the movie. We feel like the history of Matty and Jenna and all the sweet love that people give to 13 Going on 30 really adds to the feeling of the movie and it really feels like a continuation in a way.”

The Marvel actor, for his part, noted that working alongside Garner “feels like Matty and Jenna tied the knot” one more time.

Garner previously gushed about the process of working with Ruffalo again.

“Mark, it was just so great to be back together … Well, I found him to be Mark, which was the most comforting part of it all,” she shared during an appearance at SeriesFest in June 2021. “I mean gosh so much has happened for him. He’s such an important actor and we just were able to – it felt so oddly comfortable to do a scene with him as if we were husband and wife and been married for years and years.”

For the Texas native, working with Ruffalo after 18 years felt like no time had passed at all.

“Not like we were being Jenna and Matty – but there was a continuation of the comfort and the feel and the constancy of that, and then the rest of the time we just spent catching up off on camera,” she added at the time. “We talked the entire time we worked together. It was really great and I’m so proud of him, I’m proud of his family. I’ve always taken his success personally, not that I had anything to do with it, but I just am so happy for him and so proud of him, so it was great to share that with him for a couple of days.”

