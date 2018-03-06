Yep, she knows it went viral! Jennifer Garner reacted to her hilarious Oscars meme on her Instagram Story on Monday, March 5.

As previously reported, Garner, 45, was spotted on camera happily clapping during the star-studded event when she suddenly looked panicked and emotional in the audience. Her reaction quickly made the rounds with Twitter wondering what made her look so concerned.

Well, the actress gave some suggestions as to what was on her mind. “Congrats to Shape of Water. Maybe I should date a fish,” Garner joked on social media.

Then referring to her Capital One Venture card commercials, she added: “Hey, Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where is my wallet?”

Lastly, the mom of three gave a shout-out to Girls creator and star Lena Dunham. “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham. Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?” she asked.

The Alias alum introduced Eddie Vedder’s performance at the 90th Academy Awards and was seated by The Mindy Project’s Chris Messina when her comical meme was born.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!