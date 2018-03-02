In the circle of trust! Jennifer Lawrence is so close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan that she totally knew Kylie Jenner was pregnant.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, March 1, a viewer sent in a question for the Red Sparrow star, 27, about whether or not she knew that Jenner was expecting. “Um, I did know Kylie was pregnant,” Lawrence revealed.

The Life of Kylie star, 20, kept her pregnancy private — so much so that even members of her family like half-brother Brody Jenner didn’t know she was expecting. As previously reported, Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott chose to keep their baby news out of the public eye until revealing that she had given birth on February 1, with a post on Instagram apologizing to fans for “keeping them in the dark.”

The WWHL viewer also asked if Lawrence had already met Stormi and Kim Kardashian’s newborn daughter, Chicago, whom she welcomed via surrogate on January 15 with husband Kanye West. “And I have not met any of the babies, no,” Lawrence responded.

The Passengers actress has been open about being a longtime fan of the family’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. During an appearance at an event at The Wing on Friday, February 23, she spoke about her friendship with the KKW Beauty mogul. “I don’t know that she’d call me a friend,” the Mother! star joked at the time. “It’s probably a one-sided friendship.”

The Oscar winner also gushed about the family. “They are smart, grounded and normal and funny,” she said. “They’re nice people, [they’re] very close. [They have a] loyal bond with one another, which I think is a positive thing to put out into the world.”

Lawrence sat down with the Selfish author for an interview in November 2017 on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “When I found out that I was going to be interviewing her I was like, ‘Oh, my God, my whole life has been building up to this moment,’” she said at the event. “I wanted to get as much information as I could. I wanted to do my due diligence on Kim Kardashian. I went to Kris [Jenner’s] house and had dinner with the whole family.”

She added: “They’ve been absolutely lovely to me.”

