Jennifer Lopez is a big Nikki Glaser fan.

Glaser, 40, interviewed Lopez, 55, for Interview magazine in a piece published Wednesday, October 9, and the pop star had some kind words for the comedian.

“You’re going to be around for so long,” Lopez said. “The way you annihilated everybody at that Tom Brady roast, I will never forget. I was so proud to be a woman.”

Glaser was a standout at the Netflix roast, which aired live in May. When she expressed shock that Lopez appreciated her performance, Lopez continued to praise her.

“This is no bulls—. I don’t have to say these things, but I want to. I want you to know how special you are,” she gushed. “The business we’re in, especially as women, can be tough. And you especially are surrounded by male comedians all the time. I’m sure that’s what your life is like. … Just remember, you’re better than all of them.”

During the roast, Glaser joked about Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, moving on with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente after their 2022 divorce.

“The only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast is when you said, ‘Hey, babe, you should try jiu-jitsu,’” Glaser quipped. “How much must it suck knowing that your ex-wife’s new boyfriend can beat your ass while eating hers?”

Glaser admitted during a July appearance on NPR’s “Fresh Air” podcast that he has to do a “cleanse” after roasts because coming up with insults is “a disgusting place to write from.” However, she also thinks her barbs were fair game.

“It’s impossible to me that [Tom] didn’t consider what could have happened, because there’s roast footage out there that you can watch and go, ‘They’re gonna go this hard,’” Glaser said during a May appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna after Brady, 47, said he “didn’t like the way” the roast “affected” his kids. The retired quarterback shares Jack, 17, with ex Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Bündchen, 44.

Glaser’s roast jokes certainly won over Lopez, who said she wants to attend one of Glaser’s standup shows. Glaser echoed the sentiment, noting that she was “so sad” when Lopez canceled her This Is Me … Live tour in May.

The cancellation came as rumors about Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage swirled. After months of speculation, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, 52, on August 20, exactly two years after the couple’s wedding celebration in Georgia.

“I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life,” Lopez, who shares twins Emme and Max, 16, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, told Glazer of canceling the tour. “And I’m glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself. … Thank you to everybody for understanding that, and I’ll be out there entertaining you and shaking my ass sooner than you know.”

Despite hinting that ending her marriage wasn’t an easy decision, Lopez said she’s “excited” to be single again.

“I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f—ing do when it’s just me flying on my own — What if I’m just free?” Lopez said. “For people who are romantics and love being in relationships and want to grow old with somebody, we think, ‘I have to have that to be whole and happy.’ And you don’t.”