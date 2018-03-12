Hope you brought your tanning oil! The Jersey Shore cast is back at it in Us Weekly’s exclusive new teaser for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. In the new clip, the entire gang — Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Pollizi, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz- Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. — drive into Miami. However, they’re still rocking their Jersey plates!

The license plate — outlined with “Jersey Shore” and “The Smush State” — reads “GTL 4EVR.” With dice and an Italian flag hanging from the mirror, Mike drives while Pauly rides shotgun and Snooki sits in the middle. In the back, Ronnie, Jenni, Vinny and Deena dance their way down the street. Basically, things are back to normal.

Of course, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola is not part of the reunion as she passed on the opportunity but Us can confirm that Angelina Pivarnick, who was part of the original cast, will make an appearance as well. Originally, the cast hoped Sammi would show up at some point while filming the reboot.

“In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in. Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it,” Jenni, 32, told Us when the reboot was announced in January. “She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life. I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.”

Most of the cast are at very different points in their lives. Jenni and Snooki are both married with two children, Pauly is the father of one and Ronnie has one on the way!

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV Thursday (er, Jerzday), April 5, at 8 p.m. ET.