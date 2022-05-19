Jersey Shore' Cast Are 'Not in Support' of MTV's Upcoming Reboot

Not here for it. After MTV announced plans to reboot Jersey Shore, the OGs made it clear that they were not thrilled with the news.

“As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world,” all of the current cast members tweeted on Thursday, May 19. “So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

The joint statement concluded: “Don’t forget to tune into an all new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. #WeAreJerseyShore.”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick all shared the same post on their social media platforms. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, for his part, also wrote, “There is no substitute for lightning in the bottle ⚡️ Often duplicated but never replicated.”

The public response comes one day after MTV announced Jersey Shore 2.0, which would follow a new group of roommates.

“It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts,” the network said in a press release on Wednesday, May 18. “Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

Viewers were originally introduced to the Jersey Shore crew in 2009. The hit reality series showcased Sorrentino, 39, Polizzi, 34, Farley, 36, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, DelVecchio, 41, Guadagnino, 34, Pivarnick, 35, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro as roommates who spent their summers in New Jersey. Following Pivarnick’s exit in 2011, Cortese, 35, joined as a full-time cast member.

Jersey Shore, which wrapped up in 2012, returned with a spinoff series six years later. Giancola, 35, was the only original cast member who opted out of appearing on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source told Us Weekly at the time, referring to Giancola’s past tumultuous relationship with ex Ortiz-Magro, 36. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

Amid the reboot announcement, MTV also confirmed that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation would return for season 6. “The world is finally open again and the squad is free to roam – from El Paso for an old-fashioned roommates-only trip to San Diego for a full-on family vacation,” the network said in a statement on Wednesday. “But buckle up, because where this group goes, drama follows. Marriages inch past the point of no return, and it’s time to settle some old scores that will have the whole family at odds.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!