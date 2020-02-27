Keeping it positive. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is in a good place after a rocky year, his Jersey Shore: Family Vacation costars told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 25.

Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick stopped by the Us studio to promote season 3’s return and provided an update on Ortiz-Magro, 34, who was recently granted an emergency order for protection against his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley.

“Ronnie’s doing good,” Sorrentino, 37, told Us. “Every now and again, he’ll text and he’ll say, ‘Everything’s good.’ And that’s all we can ask for.”

Guadagnino, 32, also noted that “when there’s no news, it’s good news” when it comes to Ortiz-Magro, since he’s constantly making headlines for his on-off relationship with Harley. The couple, who started dating in 2017, share 22-month-old daughter Ariana.

The Bronx native is “focused on business,” Pivarnick, 33, added, while the group also commended their costar for attending church. “I’m seeing on his [Instagram] Story that he’s going to church and that is a good situation,” Sorrentino said. “Because anything else could be a [bad] situation.”

In January, the Verge CBD founder’s lawyer claimed that he was granted an order of protection after Harley, 32, “entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

Lisa Bloom, Harley’s lawyer, told Us at the time they would fight it if Harley was to receive any order.

“Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him,” Bloom said at the time. “We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jen does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace.”

In October 2019, the reality star was arrested on a kidnapping charge and Harley got an emergency protective order against him. He was later charged with seven misdemeanor counts and pleaded not guilty.

At the domestic violence hearing in February, Harley explained that she was ready to move forward. “It’s been hard. I’m just ready to get everything over with so him and I can coparent peacefully, and I’m just over the drama,” Harley shared with Us.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.