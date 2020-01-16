Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was granted an emergency order for protection against domestic violence after his on-off girlfriend, Jen Harley, allegedly attacked him again, Us Weekly confirms.

The Jersey Shore star’s attorneys, Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine, claimed in a statement to Us that Harley “entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him” on the evening of Saturday, January 11.

“Ronnie immediately called the Las Vegas Police Department and filed a domestic violence complaint against Jennifer,” the attorneys said. “Then, this morning [Wednesday, January 15], a Family Court Judge in the Clark County (Las Vegas, NV) District Court, Family Division granted Ronnie an Emergency Order for Protection Against Domestic Violence. This Emergency Order is in effect until February 25, 2020.”

Harley’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, meanwhile, said in a statement to Us, “Contact that Ronnie Ortiz had with Jen Harley recently was in violation of the restraining order in effect against him. We have not received any restraining order against her, and if Jen does get served with one, we will oppose it. Jen just wants to raise her baby in peace.”

TMZ, which broke the news, reported that the incident occurred after Harley, 32, accused Ortiz-Magro, 34, of cheating because she found another woman’s makeup in the garbage. Harley reportedly left the house before police arrived on Saturday, and she has not been arrested.

The couple, who started dating in 2017 and share 21-month-old daughter Ariana, have had a tumultuous romance that has been documented on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Their relationship woes first made headlines in April 2018, when they publicly accused each other of being unfaithful. Less than two months later, they got into a physical altercation at a Las Vegas hotel in front of MTV cameras.

Harley was arrested for domestic battery in June 2018 after dragging Ortiz-Magro with her car. They broke up soon after, only to reconcile later that year. The pair split again that December, when a source told Us, “They fight — a lot. They have a very volatile relationship. It’s either great or the total opposite.”

Things took a turn in October 2019 when the reality star was arrested on a kidnapping charge after yet another altercation with Harley. She was subsequently issued an emergency protective order against him, which was initially in place for a week and later reportedly extended. He was charged with seven misdemeanors later that month, and pleaded not guilty in November.

More recently, the MTV personality lashed out at Harley on Instagram in December, writing, “I’ve moved on with my life. I refuse to be bullied!!! I am a great father, an amazing person!”

Us Weekly has reached out to Harley for comment.