The drama’s here! The first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation came to an end on Thursday, June 28, and it’s no surprise that this group went out with a bang. After Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino cooked the group one last family dinner, it went from reminiscing about their favorite moments to fighting faster than you could say “guido.”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley stirred the pot a bit, bringing up the fact that Mike had previously said Ronnie Ortiz-Magro needed rehab. This set Ronnie off.

“When I like to drink, I like to f—king party,” he yells. “I didn’t make it my life. You made it your life. You let it affect your whole life, you let it destroy your life.” This, in turn, set Mike off.

“Did you not call me two weeks before coming here and tell me you needed rehab?” he asks him. Ron admits to calling but claims he said he need “help” not “rehab.” He also was really angry that Mike revealed to the house something that was a private conversation between them.

“Don’t ever f—king say I need help,” Ronnie adds, before leaving the room and heading outside to talk more to Jenni. “Now were back at square one. ‘You’re the Situation, you’re still a little bitch,’” he tells her. However, the guys have definitely grown up, and it didn’t take long for Mike to come outside to clear the air.

“Number one, I care about you. Number two, I was f—king wrong. I’m f—king concerned about you,” Mike says to Ronnie. “You told me while we were in here that you are gonna get your act cleaned up when we get out of here. But, I went low.”

“And I went lower and I’m sorry for that. That’s something I need to work on,” Ronnie replies. Naturally, as family fights do, that ended in a hug.

The rest of the final days in Miami went off without a hitch, ending with Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio DJing their last big hurrah at Eleven. That also featured a cameo from New Jersey stalker Vanessa. Ultimately though, Pauly realized she was really just the best fan ever.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will return to MTV in August with a second season.

