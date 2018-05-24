Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino have always had beef – and that continues during the Thursday, May 24, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. While the girls are home visiting their families, the men have a bit of a roast.

“You can’t have your cake and eat it too … unless you’re Mike,” Ronnie says to Mike, 35, in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek.

“Come at me bro,” the newly-engaged roommate says. “Any Shore house that I’ve ever done, you’ve been an extra.”

When Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio chimes in and reveals that Mike’s been “waiting for this moment,” Ronnie has a quick reaction. “Because he can finally put a sentence together, that’s why,” the new father, 32, says.

After some other jabs are thrown back and forth, Pauly D says, “I’m going to school, waiting for the bus,” setting Ronnie up for the ultimate diss: “Mike, where’s the bus stop? Didn’t they take all your cars?”

“I’m telling you, one of these days, this roast is gonna get serious and these two are gonna fight,” Vinny Guadagnino notes during his confessional.

Ultimately though, Mike and Ronnie hug it out. All in clean fun … for now!

In January 2018, Mike pleaded guilty to tax evasion but he has yet to be sentenced. He also gave up all substances after going to rehab for prescription pill abuse in 2012.

“I had to challenge myself to learn how to have fun, while my other roommates were doing their thing,” he told Us Weekly ahead of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premiere. “I had to learn to come from a place of staying in my own lane, running my own race. I have to be grateful and blessed that I’m doing this right now with my friends. I’m in a club listening to music, and I just had to learn how to have fun dance without substance and or drinking.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

