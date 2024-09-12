Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is expecting a personal invitation to her Jersey Shore costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s upcoming wedding.

“Yeah, Sam loves me! I’d be so upset [if she didn’t]. She would not not invite me,” Nicole, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11.

While Nicole doesn’t think that she’d be a bridesmaid in the ceremony, she is expecting to attend. (Sammi got engaged to boyfriend Justin May in April.)

“I think she [wants it to be] very family-oriented, but she’s definitely going to invite me,” Nicole quipped to Us on the red carpet.

Nicole and Sammi, 37, have had their ups and downs since the OG MTV series premiered in 2010. When Nicole and most of the Jersey Shore cast returned for a “Family Vacation” spinoff in 2021, Sammi opted out and even temporarily blocked Nicole on Instagram.

By 2023, Sammi changed her tune and decided to join the next vacation. In season 6, she reunited with the entire crew, including ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. According to Nicole, the two exes will both be on the remaining episodes of season 7 of Jersey Short: Family Vacation.

“I would say that Ron is on a little bit more,” Nicole teased on Wednesday. “Ron’s definitely around a lot more, but Samantha is so happy in her life with her engagement. She’s getting married, so there’s nothing like [romantic there]. It’s more of, like, Ron being in the mix again.”

Nicole, Sammi and Ronnie, 38, appear on Family Vacation alongside Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Angelina Pivarnick.

“We’re all best friends and then we’re fighting, and then no one’s talking to someone,” Nicole told Us of the reality TV dynamics. “Like, we’re just all brothers and sisters, just loving each other one minute and then hating each other. It’s a lot.”

The back half of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 kicks off later this month, with Nicole promising it will be as “crazy as always.” Her own story line will get “very emotional” when Nicole takes a 23AndMe DNA test.

“Obviously, I was adopted, so I really dive into that with seeing where I was from,” Nicole said. “It’s a lot and it’s still going on right now, so I’m excited for people to see that because I never really talked about my adoption and how I felt about it. And it’s very emotional, so it’s a very vulnerable moment for me.”

She continued, “I also wanted to do it because I know adoption’s a big thing that nobody talks about. There’s a lot of adoptees and they have all these questions, ‘Should I reach out? Should I not reach out?’ So I’m glad that I got to show my side. It can be positive and it’s comforting.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres Thursday, September 19, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

