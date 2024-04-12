Jesse Palmer is weighing on Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s decision to divorce after three months of marriage.

“My heart is forever with these two beautiful souls ❤️,” Palmer, 45, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 12. “I am eternally grateful to have gotten to know Gerry and Theresa and to have been a small part of their journey.”

Palmer, who is the host of the Bachelor franchise, was by Turner’s side during his journey to love in the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor. He also attended the duo’s wedding, which was televised in January.

“I learned a lot about life, love and family watching and talking with them,” Palmer continued. “Wishing them and their families both nothing but happiness 🙏🏼.”

Turner, 72, and Nist, 70, announced their breakup during a Friday appearance on Good Morning America. The pair, who live in different states, explained that they ultimately split because they couldn’t agree on where to put down roots but still have love for one another.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Turner said during the broadcast. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage. “The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families. So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

During the sit-down, Nist and Turner confirmed they had a prenuptial agreement in case they did break up. Nist also revealed that they had to return their wedding rings.

“I think that’s the rule, I think I have to give this ring back. Sad to say,” Nist said while Turner chimed in, “But, you know what, we don’t have to give back the memories.”

Hours later, Us Weekly confirmed that Turner filed to dissolve their marriage in his hometown of Petersburg, Indiana. He listed the day of their breakup announcement as their date of separation and cited the marriage was “irretrievable breakdown” as the reason for the split.

Palmer isn’t the only member of Bachelor Nation to weigh in on the duo calling it quits. Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles, who officiated the Turner and Nist’s wedding, wished the twosome “all the very best” in the comments of Us Weekly’s initial post about the split. Noles also did a joint Instagram video with fellow cast member Kathy Swarts talking about Turner and Nist’s split.

“They have their reasons, I’m sure,” Noles, 67, said in the clip. “So be supportive everybody. Stay positive, and we wish them all the best.”