Wishful thinking! Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams revealed he’s rooting for his character, Jackson Avery, to reunite with April Kepner (Sarah Drew) on the medical drama.

“They are incredible together,” the Little Fires Everywhere actor, 39, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, February 19. “I am a fan [of Sarah’s] and she is absolutely one of the most special people I’ve worked with. We developed those storylines together with our incredible writers, so it’ll always hold a very real place in my heart and memories. We stay in contact. She is the sweetest.”

Jackson and April were married on the long-running series before Drew, 40, was written off in 2018 after nine seasons. Following her exit, Williams’ character forged a friends-with-benefits dynamic with Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) after Jo’s husband, Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), left to make things work with his ex-wife, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl).

Though he would love Japril to come together again, Williams told added that it’s been “a lot of fun” working closely with Luddington. He also explained that what makes the story line effective is that it “could go badly at any moment” because of the type of arrangement that they have.

“They are both a bit of a mess. They have both had failure [with] their romantic lives and rejection, I think, and insecurity comes with that. That’s real,” he explained. “Everyone isn’t this gallant, overconfident person no matter what you think about how they look or their success. We’re all insecure, so that’s an interesting thing to play.”

While a reunion between Jackson and April is up in the air, Williams and Drew have remained close nonetheless.

“That’s my buddy,” he told Us Weekly and other reporters in November 2018. “We absolutely talk and see each other regularly, happily, easily. She’s a tremendous, tremendous actress … She’s a tremendous, tremendous person.”

Grey’s Anatomy fans were already treated to an unexpected reunion between Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) during the season 17 premiere in November 2020. At the time, Meredith saw Derek — who died in a car accident in a 2015 episode — in a dream sequence at the beach after she fell unconscious in a hospital parking lot.

“I think the whole atmosphere has changed, certainly working at the beach, and seeing everybody again was really a very healing process, and really rewarding, and a lot of fun,” Dempsey, 55, told Deadline at the time. “And hopefully, that feeling translates, and the fans enjoy it. I know that they’ve been wanting us to get back together, and I think this will satisfy a lot of people, and surprise a lot of people, hopefully.”