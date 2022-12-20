Error in Whoville! A mistake in the Jim Carrey film How the Grinch Stole Christmas is trending 22 years after the movie’s release.

“Every time I watch The Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made where they forget either to put his contacts in or they forgot to edit them in afterwards and so just Jim Carrey’s brown eyes are just there,” a TikTok user explained in a clip uploaded to the social media platform earlier this month.

The video shows Carrey, 60, dressed as the Christmas villain with one anomaly; rather than the inhuman green eyes he has throughout the rest of the 2000 film, the actor’s real eyes can be seen.

“Watched this so many times and I’m ashamed I never noticed,” a TikTok user commented on the post. Another chimed in, “Honestly he looks fine with normal eyes, might have made things easier on Jim Carrey 😅.”

The Dumb and Dumber star — who wore contact lenses for the role — has been candid about the discomfort caused by his transformation into the Dr. Seuss character. During a December 2014 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, he compared the experience to “being buried alive.”

The Canada native admitted that he almost quit the project after the makeup process on the first day of shooting took over eight hours. “I went back to my trailer and put my leg through the wall and I told [director] Ron Howard I couldn’t do the movie,” he said.

In order to move forward with the film, Carrey worked with a NAVY seal “trained to teach CIA operatives how to endure torture” learning techniques including “smoke as much as you possibly can.”

The Liar, Liar star joked that he had to keep reminding himself, “It’s for the kids, it’s for the kids.”

After decades in the entertainment business, the Memoirs and Misinformation author announced in April that he was “fairly serious” about retiring from acting.

“I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough,” the comedian told Access Hollywood at the time.

The In Living Color alum added: “If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break.”