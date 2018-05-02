Laughing at him or with him? Jimmy Kimmel shared his two cents about Kanye West’s controversial TMZ interview during the Tuesday, May 1, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“For whatever reason, Kanye felt the need to spend a full hour on TMZ Live today to defend his love for Donald Trump and to go off on a tangent not seen since the glory days of Gary Busey on Celebrity Rehab,” he joked after showing a clip of the rapper’s admission that he was addicted to opioids after having liposuction in 2016.

West, 40, recounted upping his dosage from two pills a day to seven following a stint in the hospital. The late-night host suggested, “Maybe you should be taking eight.”

The Yeezy designer went on to compare TMZ to a hospital, at which point Kimmel said, “Kim, it’s time to come get your husband.”

The comedian, 50, tried to reason with West: “Here’s the thing, though — this job, doing this show every night is hard enough. Keeping up with the White House on a daily basis is exhausting. I can’t handle Donald Trump and Kanye West at the same time. It’s too much. It’s like being a single mother with twins. I can’t do it. One of you is gonna have to stop. I’ll let you decide between yourselves which one it’s gonna be.”

West sparked outrage on Tuesday when he shared his views on slavery during his TMZ Live interview. “You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he said. “Like, that was there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all? It’s like, we’re mentally in prison. I like the word ‘prison’ because slavery is too direct to the idea of blacks. Like Holocaust is Jews, slavery is blacks. So prison is something that unites us as one race, whites and blacks being one race. The human race.”

The “Famous” rapper later clarified his thoughts in a Twitter rant. “to make myself clear. Of course I know that slaves did not get shackled and put on a boat by free will,” he tweeted Tuesday evening. “My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved. They cut our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other. I will not allow my tongue to be cut.”

