Joe Giudice may no longer be on The Real Housewives of New Jersey (or in the United States), but he’s still involved in the drama. Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband fired back at Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga after the couple slammed him on the Bravo series.

“Joe has a lot of anger built in because of his doing! He needs to be truthful with himself and America!” the 48-year-old Italy native told Us Weekly exclusively after the Wednesday, March 31, episode of RHONJ. “As for Melissa and Joe, they will never be us because they are fake.”

Giudice, who recently reunited with Teresa, 48, and their four daughters in the Bahamas, became a hot topic during Wednesday’s RHONJ after the Standing Strong author told her brother and sister-in-law to acknowledge that her ex-husband didn’t drag out their divorce. Teresa was also mad that they didn’t defend her when Jackie Goldschneider made a comment about her stint in prison.

“I should have stuck up for you when she said you should be in jail?” Melissa, 42, yelled. “Really? because all of a sudden you’re a weak bitch who can’t defend herself? … Because you just f—king stuck up for your ex-husband when we were defending you. What the f—k is wrong with you?”

Gorga, 41, subsequently had his wife’s back.

“I’m mad at the son of a bitch for what he did to you! He ruined everything and he put you in jail,” the Gorga’s Guide to Success author said. “My wife is a f—king hundred percent right! You gonna defend him?”

The fight got even more heated after Gorga referenced his and Teresa’s mother dying shortly after her 11-month stint in jail for fraud.

“I don’t want to f—king hear it. F—k that piece of s—t. He put my mother in a f—king grave, so I’m supposed to f—king like him?” the former Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza owner screamed. “Do you f—king understand that?”

RHONJ viewers have watched the Gorga family and the Giudice family argue over their kids’ grandparents for years. While Gorga said on Wednesday’s episode that he “lost” so much related to his family because of Giudice, the Bahamas resident begs to differ.

“The parents lost everything because of Joe Gorga. Teresa and I had to care for them throughout our marriage to help them, that is why we were close to [her] parents. She cared for her parents, but Joe never helped,” Giudice claimed to Us. “Teresa really did try to work it out for [her] parents, but Joe Gorga always put down her family. Melissa and he have been riding our back for years — enough.”

Us Weekly reached out to reps for Joe and Melissa, who declined to comment on his statements.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.