While the drama plays out in the Garden State, Teresa Giudice and boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas traveled to the Bahamas to be with her daughters and ex-husband Joe Giudice.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star posted a photo with Joe, also 48, and their four daughters — Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 11 — at dinner after the Wednesday, March 31, episode of the Bravo show aired.

“Tonight’s episode is hard for my girls and I,” Teresa began. “Joe is the father to my children & even though we split I respect his relationship with my daughters so it’s hard for them to see my brother disparage him, for the sake of my daughters who have already been through so much loss. My mother adored Joe & that’s what my girls saw & remember.”

She concluded: “I hope from this point we can all move forward on a more positive note for the sake of our family. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

During Wednesday’s episode of RHONJ, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga exploded at Teresa after she asked the couple why they didn’t defend her when Jackie Goldschneider made a remark about her jail time.

“Wait a second, what are you going to say now? I should have stuck up for you when she said you should be in jail?” Melissa, 42, screamed. “Really? because all of a sudden you’re a weak bitch who can’t defend herself? … Because you just f—king stuck up for your ex-husband when we were defending you. What the f—k is wrong with you?”

The “On Display” singer added that she’s “defended” Teresa “too many f—king times” before Melissa’s husband stepped in.

“I’m mad at the son of a bitch for what he did to you! He ruined everything and he put you in jail,” the Gorga’s Guide to Success author, 41, said. “My wife is a f—king hundred percent right! You gonna defend him?”

Teresa’s ex-husband initially came up during the March 24 episode when she asked her brother and sister-in-law to acknowledge that Joe Giudice did the “right thing” during their divorce, letting the Standing Strong author keep their house and her money.

“I don’t want to f—king hear it. F—k that piece of s—t. He put my mother in a f—king grave, so I’m supposed to f—king like him?” the former Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza owner yelled, referring to Teresa and Joe’s mother dying shortly after her 11-month stint in jail for fraud. “Do you f—king understand that?”

Teresa and the former construction business owner split in December 2019 after 20 years of marriage and finalized their divorce in September 2020. Following his 41-month prison sentence for fraud, Joe was ordered to be deported to his native Italy. He has since relocated to the Bahamas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to see photos from their trip to the Bahamas: