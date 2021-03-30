Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is just getting started. Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga’s marital woes hit a breaking point in the midseason trailer, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

“I don’t need anyone calling my husband chauvinistic because whatever you think I’m dealing with, it’s probably more,” Melissa, 42, yells at Margaret Josephs and Dolores Catania in the teaser.

At the same party, Teresa Giudice weighs in on the drama, telling Dolores, 50, “They do [have things going on in their relationship]. Right now, you could say, like, kind of they’re broken.”

In another clip, Melissa tells her 41-year-old husband, “I’m not going to give up what I want to do in life. You’re holding me back.”

The Gorga’s Guide to Success author walks away after he says, “Listen, go be whatever you want to be in life. We’re done.”

Melissa and Joe, who wed in 2004, share three kids: Antonia, 15, Gino, 13, and Joey, 10.

“We’re growing apart,” the “On Display” songstress tells Joe in another scene.

He fires back, “Maybe we are!”

Melissa previously opened up to Us about their relationship woes ahead of the February premiere.

“Whoever said marriage is easy is a liar,” the Envy designer told Us last month. “Joe and I have a beautiful thing because we both always wanted the same things in life: a successful, healthy family and [we make] sure everyone around us is happy. Our kids are our life, and they are the reason we work so hard, try so hard and fight so hard for our marriage.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Teresa’s daughter Milania Giudice asks if she’s “in love” with boyfriend Luis “Louie” Ruelas — the first man the Standing Strong author has dated on the Bravo show since her split from Joe Giudice in 2019.

“You seem like it,” 15-year-old tells her mom, who blushes.

Us confirmed in November 2020 that Teresa was dating Louie, a single father of two sons, after she finalized her divorce that September. Teresa and Joe share four daughters: Gia, 20, Gabriella, 16, Milania and Audriana, 11

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.