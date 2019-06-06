Timberlake was unable to attend ‘NSync’s Coachella reunion because he was wrapping up his Man of the Woods tour. While he was absent from the group’s Arichella performance, Timberlake posted a picture of his former bandmates and Grande on Instagram with the caption: “You guys killed it last night.”

While it’s uncertain whether Timberlake would be interested in touring alongside his former bandmates, Fatone revealed to Us on Sunday that this would not necessarily prevent them from performing without him.

“We have to have the conversation, even without Justin. The whole thing about it is it’s really awkward. It’s not awkward, but it’s weird,” the Fat One’s owner noted to Us. “People will be like, ‘If Justin doesn’t do it, the group’s not gonna do it.’ That wasn’t even the case. That’s not even the conversation. Everyone’s heads are in different times and different places in our lives.”

Fatone also revealed that the group does remain in contact and they “do have a group chat.”

Bass, 40, spoke with Us at the 29th annual Environmental Media Awards in May about the possibility of ‘NSync touring without Timberlake. “We have not discussed it [yet],” he shared with Us. “You know, it’s something that we probably will be talking about this year.”

With reporting by Lindsay Hoffman

