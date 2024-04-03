Travis Kelce might be dating Taylor Swift, but Joey Fatone teased that the NFL star is a bigger fan of ‘NSync after he attended their recent reunion show.

“I think [Travis] felt bad because I think [Taylor] was working and he’s like, ‘What do I do? Do I go see Justin and ‘NSync or do I go see Taylor?’” Fatone, 47, joked to Extra during a Wednesday, March 6, interview.

The singer went on to applaud Kelce, 34, for coming out to Justin Timberlake’s One Night Only concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on March 13, where ‘NSync — which consists of Fatone, Timberlake, 43, JC Chasez, Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick — surprised the crowd by performing on stage together for the first time in more than10 years.

“You made the right choice, it’s OK. We know you’re gonna see Taylor all the time. Thanks, Travis,” he quipped.

Fatone then revealed that he was a huge fan of the Kansas City athlete, proclaiming, “I’m a Kelce! I’m a Swiftie as well, but I’m a Kelce.”

Even though Fatone had nothing but good things to say of Kelce, he also confessed that he had never met the tight end before that night.

“I know him oddly enough through friends of his, a buddy of mine who I have known for many years, they have been close with Travis and his family for many years because of Ohio and stuff, but I had never really met him [before that],” he shared. “That was the first time I met him and I guess he knew about me, so it was kind of funny.”

After attending the California show, Kelce reflected on the performance during an episode of his podcast “New Heights,” which he hosts alongside his brother, Jason Kelce.

“It was a fun evening,” he recalled. “I mean I can’t complain. “[Justin Timberlake] was playing a bunch of renditions of his old classics. Absolute bangers. It was so cool to see him play some of my favorites and then on top of that a handful of his new stuff, as well as his new hit single with ‘Nsync.”

Kelce was referring to ‘NSync’s latest song “Paradise,” which is featured on Timberlake’s new album Everything I Thought It Was.

As for Swift, 34, she didn’t seem to mind that Kelce was in the crowd for the ‘90s boyband reunion, as she’s a fan of them herself. At the 2023 VMAs, she even expressed her love for group when she accepted a friendship bracelet from Bass while accepting the award for Best Pop Video.

“I had your dolls. Like, are you doing something? What’s going to happen now … They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is,” Swift said during her acceptance speech. “You’re pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really … it’s too much. Thank you for the friendship bracelets.”