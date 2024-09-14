It’s been nearly 30 years since Joey, Matthew and Andy Lawrence costarred in Brotherly Love — and they still enjoy sharing the screen.

“We’ve talked about [a spinoff], but believe it or not, we came up with this [new] iteration that we feel was really exciting,” Joey, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly at ‘90s Con on Friday, September 13. “It’s called The Lawrence of Brothers Show, and our crew’s here today.”

He continued, “We’re doing it and we have an amazing team, and it’ll be out next year and we’re really excited about it.”

According to Joey, The Lawrence of Brothers Show “won’t be expected.”

“It’s fun, funny and very irreverent. We’re excited about that,” Joey told Us.

Joey, who got his big break on Mayim Bialik’s Blossom, went on to act with his younger siblings on 1995’s short-lived Brotherly Love sitcom. On the show, Joey played Joe Roman, who returns home to Philadelphia after his father’s death. He quickly learns that his younger half-brothers Matt and Andy need help running the family’s garage.

“It was just such a dream. It was really cool,” Joey gushed.

While the three brothers struggled to choose — and, to quote Joey, “remember” — favorite story lines, they, moreso, cited behind-the-scenes adventures as the most memorable.

“I took Andy out one night [dressed as] Batman and Robin,” Joey recalled. “They let us have the Bat Car!”

Andy, 36, noted that production let Joey borrow the famous vehicle for “a week or two.”

“It was incredible. I would actually, like, go out and sit in the Bat Car and I’m a huge Batman fan,” Joey gushed, also pointing out a special moment on set with Matthew, 44. “So there was a series of episodes where I had to train Matt’s character how to work out, and he wouldn’t work out [with] me in real life yet. It was really fun too [and] I actually got to put him through the workouts.”

Joey continued, “Then, he ended up, because of those [episodes], he actually started to work out.”

Of course, the Lawrences didn’t stop working together between Brotherly Love and their new production. They also costarred in the Disney Channel Original Movies Horse Sense and Jumping Ship, as well as several Lifetime movies. Matthew and Andy also made brief cameos on Joey’s Melissa and Joey comedy with Melissa Joan Hart.

“I saw Mel this morning [at ‘90s Con],” Joey quipped. “I mean, people have asked us to do [a spinoff]. I know stranger things have happened.”

The brothers, who also cohost a joint “Brotherly Love” rewatch podcast, further thanked fans for their continued support through the years.

“That’s the best part [of being here] — to see the passion out there and you feel how much the time, the moment [and] the projects meant to them growing up,” Joey said. “It’s really such a blessing and I’m so grateful to have that relationship and the communication with a fanbase out there.”

