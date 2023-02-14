Ghosts of hookups past! Joey Sasso’s history with Francesca Farago and Kariselle Snow is revealed on Netflix’s new show, Perfect Match.

“I didn’t know Kariselle was gonna be there. If anyone was gonna be there, I thought it might be Francesca. And I knew that right off the jump,” ​the Circle season 1 winner, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the first drop of episodes on Valentine’s Day. “I really wanted to pull her aside, have a one-on-one with her, and just sort of clear the air and let her know that, ​ ‘Look, we have a history, we have a past, I have nothing but respect for you. I’m in a new place in my life being sober, and I would love if we could just have a chance to start over again.’”

He noted that the Too Hot to Handle alum, 30, was “very gracious” about not airing their past drama. “And I think that we formed a beautiful relationship in the house,” he said.

Joey was struck, however, when he saw the former Sexy Beasts star.

“Seeing Kariselle, that was something that sort of knocked me off my feet as soon as she walked in. And boy did we have a good time together,” he teased.

When asked whether he was surprised that Kariselle, 27, was willing to give him a shot inside the villa after their messy pre-show romance, he told Us “yes and no.”

“Here’s the thing, we both have things that have happened in the past with each other, and I just felt that if she is here right now, I’m gonna give it my all to really try to make this work with her,” he explained. “Because it felt like life had really brought us together for a reason, especially this time. And this just felt like the time when I gotta step up, be a man, own my past.”

Joey announced in November 2022 that he was two years sober.

“I’ve really worked hard to try to get over so many things, so many mistakes from my past,” he continued. “And I felt like being on Perfect Match really gave me that opportunity to do that with her.”

Fans will have to keep watching Perfect Match to see what happens with Joey and Kariselle — and the other Netflix stars who pair up to try to find The One.

The first four episodes of Perfect Match are now streaming on Netflix. For more, watch the video above.