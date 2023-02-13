It doesn’t take long for connections to form and drama to start when Netflix puts its most-talked-about singles together in a villa — and Francesca Farago is at the center of it all on Perfect Match.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the new series, which starts streaming episodes 1 through 4 on Valentine’s Day, the Too Hot to Handle alum is confident about her kissing skills ahead of a challenge where contestants must rate their experiences after making out with each other blindfolded and in earmuffs.

“I’m going to be the best kisser in the house because I am in this to win this,” Francesca tells the camera in the clip. “I am going to make these boys so horny — I’m going to touch them, grab them and I’m just going to go for it.”

In addition to trying to find their “perfect match” in the house, the couple that wins that week’s competition plays matchmaker by inviting new singles to join the group to go out on dates with their costars.

“Because at the end of the day, I’m winning this challenge,” Francesca continues. “Having the control over the board is so important for everything.”

At the start of the season, Francesca has her eyes on The Mole’s Dom Gabriel.

“Like, I’m going to pretend everyone’s Dom,” she says. “I mean, I’m definitely excited to kiss Dom, finally. It’s kind of a little bit frustrating that my first kiss with Dom is going to be blindfolded with earmuffs on, but he should have made a move on me sooner. This is his fault.”

Francesca recently opened up to Us about the new show, describing her “strategy” for the board as contestants can either try to break up couples, help their costars find a genuine connection or put themselves on a date with a newbie.

“I feel like all of us were pretty genuine on the board with trying to match up people that would actually make genuine connections,” Francesca exclusively told Us earlier this month. “I mean, that was my thought process anyways.”

Selling Tampa’s Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere, meanwhile, disagreed, joking about not wanting Too Hot to Handle’s Georgia Hassarati to ever enter the villa.

“My strategy was a little different. When I went in the boardroom, I’m sorry, Georgia, but I was like, ‘Oh, she’s too hot. Like, let’s not bring her to the house. Nope! We don’t need that,’” she quipped. “‘I need time to get to know people. Let’s leave Georgia at home.’”

Perfect Match debuts on Netflix Tuesday, February 14.