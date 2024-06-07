John Mulaney didn’t confirm whether he appears on season 3 of The Bear — but he didn’t deny it either.

During the Thursday, June 6, episode of Variety‘s “Awards Circuit” podcast, Mulaney, 41, was asked what it was like appearing in the famous Fishes episodes. (Season 2 featured a flashback Christmas episode jam packed with memorable star-studded cameos including Mulaney.)

“Everyone at The Bear was already aware of the show’s success by the time of the season two episode I did. I’ve never seen a group of people deal better with success and be humble and welcoming,” the actor noted. “And that’s from [creator] Chris Storer and on down to [star] Jeremy [Allen White] and everybody.”

Mulaney recalled playing the boyfriend of Michelle (Sarah Paulson), a cousin of Carmy (White), Natalie (Abby Elliot) and Mikey’s (Jon Bernthal) in the sophomore season.

Related: Every Celeb Cameo in Hulu's 'The Bear': From Will Poulter to Olivia Colman Hulu’s series The Bear proved there’s no such thing as too many chefs in the kitchen after two seasons of star-studded cameos. The show, which debuted in June 2022, explores the food industry through the lens of a talented chef named Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago to run his older brother Mikey’s (Jon […]

“Sitting at that dinner table in between takes was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in my career. When we were shooting — sitting down at the table from [Bob] Odenkirk at full throttle and [Jon] Bernthal — and in the same room about to go at it was intense,” he continued. “And being yelled at by Donna, as Jamie Lee Curtis did, is like an Amtrak train going and not stopping at your stop. It blew me away.”

Mulaney was asked directly whether he returned for season 3, to which he replied, “I know they’re filming a lot of stuff.” The interviewer followed up by asking whether Mulaney himself “filmed” anything else for The Bear.

“I know they’re doing a lot and shooting a lot of episodes. Chris is great,” Mulaney said before taking a sip of water. “Guys, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say I was in Spider-Verse.”

Related: 6 Things Us Wants to See in Season 3 of ‘The Bear’ Season 3 of The Bear hasn’t started filming yet, but Us Weekly is already thinking about what we’d like to see happen in the new episodes. The hit Hulu series, which debuted in June 2022, introduced viewers to The Beef restaurant, which was taken over by Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) following the death of his […]

There are only a few weeks left before the highly anticipated return of The Bear. Season 3, which starts streaming June 27 on Hulu, will pick up where the show left off after Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and the other employees at The Bear soft launched their new restaurant. The big night came with some dramatic moments that threw almost everyone for a loop.

According to White, 33, fans can expect season 3 to return to the kitchen. “For the second season, so much of it was about putting the restaurant together, so there wasn’t that much cooking,” he told Variety in December 2023. “But now, in the third season, I think we’re going to go back to that functioning kitchen atmosphere that we had in the first.”

Some details have leaked about season 3, thanks to fans’ unauthorized photos of the cast as they filmed scenes on location in Chicago. Matty Matheson, who plays Fak, recently discussed the response to some moments becoming public before the episodes are available for everyone.

Related: Stars Who Spoiled Their Own Movies, Shows Over the Years Giving it all away! Over the years, some actors have made it a tradition to spoil details of their highly anticipated projects before they premiere — while others have done so by accident. Tom Holland revealed so many Marvel secrets after being cast as Spider-Man in 2016 that there were later plans put into place […]

“It’s one of those things where we are in public sometimes and I think it’s a little annoying,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “But we’re in a city that we love and people happen to walk by. And they walk by the moment we are outside.”

Matheson continued: “I think maybe we can be a little more secretive. Maybe not just stand outside all together. But we’re all such good friends that it seems chill to be honest.”

The Bear returns to Hulu on June 27 with all episodes streaming on Hulu.