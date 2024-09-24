Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s father, Guy Gaudreau, hit the ice with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Guy, who coached his sons growing up, served as a guest coach during the Flyers’ training camp practice in Voorhees, New Jersey, on Monday, September 23. He was invited by head coach John Tortorella, who attended the funerals of Johnny and Matthew earlier this month.

“He’s a coach and he’s done some great work with some of the youth out here,” Tortorella, 66, said of Guy to press on Monday, per the NHL. “I figured it’s perfect to get him in with us. He was hesitant at first and we let him go at his timetable. I think it worked out really well today.”

Tortorella added that Guy has a copy of the Flyers’ practice schedule and is hopeful that he will return for another session.

“We’re going to check in next week and see if we can get him out here a couple more times. Have him be part of it. I don’t want it to be just, ‘Come out here,’ I want him to be part of it,” Tortorella shared. “I think it will be therapeutic for him to be part of it, run some drills. He’s done it before. He’s a coach. It was great to have him here. We’ll see where it goes.”

While neither Johnny nor Matthew played for the Flyers, Tortorella added that he wants the Gaudreau family to be part of the organization since they live in the area. Johnny was drafted by the Calgary Flames where he played for nine seasons before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022. Matthew, for his part, did not play in the NHL but was in the American Hockey League.

“I’m hoping to get to know the family,” he said. “I think a number of the coaches want to get to know the family. … It’s just horrible that it happened. It’s still pretty fresh. It’s here, it’s with us, down the street. We just want to be part of it and help.”

Guy took the ice with Flyers players and assisted in shooting drills, according to footage shared via X on Monday. After practice ended, the athletes chatted with Guy and shook his hand.

“That was cool to have him out there,” defenseman Travis Sanheim said to press after practice. “I think any way that we can help him out with what’s going on. I hope this was good for him as well. He’s done a lot for this area and this community. It was fun to have him.”

News broke late last month that Johnny and Matthew died while riding their bikes in Oldmans Township, New Jersey while they were in town for their sister, Katie Gaudreau’s wedding. Johnny was 31 and Matthew was 29. (Katie’s nuptials were postponed in the wake of the tragedy.)

Johnny and Matthew are survived by their parents and two sisters as well as their respective wives, Meredith and Madeline. (Meredith is pregnant with her and Johnny’s third child while Madeline is expecting her and Matthew’s first baby.)

Us Weekly confirmed that the hockey players were struck and killed by Sean M. Higgins, who is suspected of being drunk at the time of the accident. He was arrested and charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. Higgins remains in jail as he awaits trial.