Johnny Wactor’s untimely death has cast a pall on the General Hospital set.

Carolyn Hennesy, who plays Diane Miller on the long-running soap, shared with People on Tuesday, June 4, that the actor’s murder has made for a “somber” environment.

“It was a homicide, so that lays a special ugly overlay to his particular death,” she said, adding, “We were dark last week, so people are processing in their own way. Also, I did not know him to the extent that I know a lot of other people. But any death, period, any death on the show, any death in my industry, I take it to heart.”

Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on General Hospital, died by homicide, according to a coroner’s report viewed by Us Weekly. Wactor’s manner of death was confirmed as a gunshot wound to the chest. He was 37.

Wactor had been in Los Angeles with a colleague, Anita Joy, whom he was allegedly trying to protect from his attackers. Johnny’s brother Grant Wactor later told the Daily Mail that Johnny had finished a bartending shift and was walking toward the parking lot with his coworker.

“We’re Southern, born and raised, and we would never let a female walk to their car by herself,” Grant told the outlet. “He came across them and he thought his truck was being towed. So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?’ And then once he turned around, he saw what was happening and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.”

Joy opened up about Johnny’s murder via Instagram, sharing insight into his brave final moments.

“Johnny was between me and the man who shot him — as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, ‘Hunny, you OK?!’ And he only responded, ‘Nope! Shot!’ We toppled onto the street, where I pushed my legs under him and tried to hold his body up while screaming for help and screaming at him to stay with me,” she wrote.

Johnny’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, exclusively told Us on May 28 that she spoke to his coworker following her son’s death.

“[Joy] was very gracious in speaking with me so I could ask questions,” Scarlett said. “She felt detectives were being very thorough and that made me feel comforted.” She added, “I’m glad he was not alone.”

Scarlett noted that she wants “justice” for her son. “I don’t want it to be a cold case,” she said.