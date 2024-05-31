Eight years after meeting now-husband Jordan Rodgers on The Bachelorette, JoJo Fletcher still checks in with several reality TV shows — including The Golden Bachelor.

“I did keep up with Gerry. I’m sad about it. It kind of took me off my, like, high of it. I was really all in,” JoJo, 33, exclusively told Us Weekly during an interview pegged to her partnership with Wasa. “And then when I saw them split up, I was a bit devastated.”

Bachelor Nation watched Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist get engaged on the November 2023 finale of the inaugural season of the senior Bachelor. They wed in front of ABC cameras that January, but filed for divorce after less than three months of marriage in March. Regardless, JoJo will be tuned in when The Golden Bachelorette spinoff starring Joan Vassos debuts in the fall.

“Joan was a favorite for me when I watched it. I was sad that her [when] her journey got cut short. But I totally understood the reason,” she said, referring to Joan, 61, who self-eliminated on Gerry’s season to support her daughter’s postpartum journey. “This is a really exciting thing for people to be able to see and for her, especially. I loved The Golden Bachelor. It made me feel super happy all the time versus, you know, an emotional roller-coaster when you usually watch that show. I’m excited. I definitely will be watching that.”

ABC is reportedly casting male suitors for The Golden Bachelorette now. “I was literally just thinking that I think it’s a lot easier to probably cast women versus men, but it’ll be very interesting,” JoJo added. “I think that’s why I’m excited about it ’cause it hasn’t been done before, which is why I was excited about Gerry.”

Both JoJo and Jordan have gone on to make cameos on later seasons of The Bachelor and Bachelorette over the years and hosted a series of shows, including Cash Pad and The Big D. While JoJo is busy and certainly not waiting for the phone to ring, Us couldn’t resist asking if she’d consider joining other reality shows that have been popular within the Bachelor and Bachelorette alum network.

First up was Fox’s Special Forces: “I think it’s pretty amazing what these people go through and I do think out of all the shows I would. I like this one because it’s a true test of mental strength [and] emotional strength. And I think that you would definitely grow from an experience like that. I would be terrified, but yeah.”

When noting that Hannah Brown, Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron have had success on the series, JoJo said with a laugh, “It just goes to show you The Bachelor is really a test.”

JoJo also agreed that husband Jordan would be a good fit to star alongside her. “It would be good. I think that that’s the one thing in our relationship that we’re both really good about — since we do work together a lot, we both are those motivators [for each other],” she told Us. “He’s obviously an athlete and try to channel my high school athlete in me. I’m definitely very competitive.”

When it comes to Peacock’s The Traitors, JoJo isn’t sold yet. “I’ve only watched a couple season or a couple episodes of it. I’m not sure how I would do, though,” she said. “I don’t know if I’d be good at this because I would have a lot of guilt lying to people. … That one’s a TBD for me.”

Perhaps the first series that welcomed Bachelor Nation was Dancing With the Stars, with Hannah, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Melissa Rycroft all taking home the mirrorball in the past. Most recently, former leads Gabby Windey came in second in 2022 and Charity Lawson finished in fourth in 2023.

“Back in my day, the Bachelorette days, I was supposed to be on that show and then it obviously didn’t work out. I really was excited about it [but] I’m a terrible dancer,” JoJo told Us. “I can move, but I’m bad at coordination in terms of remembering a dance. But that also seems like something that you really grow from, like, it’s hard, so that could be a yes. I wouldn’t do as well with every other Bachelorette that came through. I can’t remember a TikTok three-step dance move, let alone a whole routine!”

In the meantime, JoJo and Jordan will be spending their summer enjoying their newly-renovated home in Puerto Rico, hosting events and hitting the park with the help of Wasa.

“Doing a partnership with Wasa [was an organic partnership.] You probably know this about me, but Jordan and I live a very active lifestyle. We’re either at the beach, at the pickleball courts, at the dog park. Being in Puerto Rico, it’s patio season year round for us. So the Wasa Crispbreads are always the go-to snacking accessory for us. We host a bunch and the Wasa Crispbread are the best little things to put our toppings on. You can do anything with ’em. They also did a little snack set, which was very cute, a tackle box that you could put all of these toppings in.”

JoJo noted that the crackers are “super easy to snack with anything,” but the couple’s current favorites include peanut butter banana with honey drizzle and avocado with tomato and feta.

“But when we were playing around, a new favorite has become either a goat cheese or cream cheese spread and then a hot pepper jelly on top,” she said. “It’s very good.”