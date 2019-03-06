The Jonas Brothers see the future! In a recent sketch from the Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, March 5, Kevin, Joe and Nick rehearse “Year 3000” back in 2006, only to get an update from James Cordon for the year 2019. The brothers and Corden then sing about all that has happened in the last 13 years.

The video starts off with the trio in longer hair and early-aughts outfits chatting about Myspace and Borat. As they start singing, the Late Late Show host uses a time machine to interrupt their rehearsal and tell them all about 2019. What follows is a litany of jokes about the current year in the melody of “Year 3000.” In the spoof, they make references to the numerous Spiderman franchises, how TV is now on your cellphone, filtering photos, wearing tight jeans, all the different kinds of milk, flossing, the demise of Blockbuster, Fyre Fest, Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and the Kardashians.

They even poke fun at themselves: At one point, Corden tells Nick, 26, that he’ll be married, to which he replies, “That’s surprising.” Afterwards, the whole group jokes about how “Lonely Kevin” is “still the best meme.”

The appearance of the JoBros on the Late Late Show is one stop on their promotional tour for their reunion and new single, “Sucker.” The band dropped the song and music video at midnight on March 1. In the mini-movie, the significant others of the brothers are featured, including Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sophie Turner — all three are dancing, eating and having fun in over-the-top gowns.

The youngest Jonas married the Quantico alum, 36, in December, while the former DNCE member, 29, is set to wed the Game of Thrones star, 23, this summer. The eldest Jonas, 31, has been married to Danielle, 32, since 2009, and they share two children — Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2.

The reunion comes six years after the group’s breakup in 2013, caused by a “deep rift within the band,” a source told Us at the time.

