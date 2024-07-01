Simone Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, can’t wait to watch her compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“We [are] going to Paris,” Owens, 28, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, June 30. “Man I’m so proud.”

The Chicago Bears safety included a photo of a scoreboard at the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Olympics Trials in Minneapolis on Sunday. Biles, 27, came in first place with a score of 117.225, putting her above Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles.

Biles, who will be representing the U.S. for the third time, is the oldest American female gymnast to join the Olympic team since the 1950s. She’ll be joined by Lee, 21, and Chiles, 23, both of whom she competed with at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and newcomer Hezly Rivera.

After the trials, Biles told reporters Sunday that “this is definitely our redemption tour,” adding, “I feel like we all have more to give.”

Reflecting on the team’s performance in 2020, Biles explained, “We weren’t under the best circumstances. But I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we’re better athletes. We’re more mature, we’re smarter, we’re more consistent.”

She continued: “I know we’re stronger than what we showed in Tokyo. So I think it has to be for us because it can’t be for anybody else, ‘cause that’s not why we do it. We do it for ourselves and the love for the sport and the love for representing the U.S. So we’re going to go out there and we’re going to do our best.”

Four years ago, Biles withdrew from several events at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, citing mental health troubles and experiencing the “twisties,” which caused her to become disoriented in the air during the competition.

Regarding her future performances, Biles dismissed the notion that her efforts in Paris will end the same.

“They’ll still say, like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you going to quit again, are you going to quit again?’ And if I did, what are you going to do about it? Tweet me some more? Like, I’ve already dealt with it for three years,” Biles said on Sunday, as reported by People. “But yeah, they want to see us fail.”

While haters may want to see Biles fall down, it’s clear that Owens will always be there to support her. The couple, who tied the knot in April 2023, have proudly cheered each other on in their respective arenas throughout their romance.

In June, when Biles won her ninth all-around title at the Xfinity U.S. Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, the NFL star praised his wife once again.

“9th time!” Owens gushed via his Instagram Story at the time. “Amazing.”