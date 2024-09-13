Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is hopeful that Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa quickly recovers from his concussion.

When the Bills played the Dolphins on Thursday, September 12, quarterback Tagovailoa, 26, collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, which resulted in a head injury. (The Dolphins ultimately lost the game 31-10.)

In a postgame press conference, Allen, 28, sent well-wishes to his opponent.

“If you know Tua outside of football, like you do, like I do, you can’t help but feel for him,” Allen said on Prime Video’s postgame show on Thursday night. “He’s a great football player, but he’s an even greater human being. He’s one of the best humans on the planet.”

He continued, “I’ve got a lot of love for him, and I’m just praying for him and his family and hoping everything is OK. It’s tough. This game of football that we play, it’s got its highs and it’s got its lows, and that’s definitely one of the lows.”

Hamlin, 26, has also expressed positive thoughts for Tagovailoa.

“I was just trying to make a routine tackle, trying to get them off the field on fourth down,” he said in a postgame press conference, hoping that Tagovailoa makes a “speedy recovery.”

Tagovailoa has not spoken about his condition, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel revealed the athlete will receive a full medical evaluation on Friday, September 13.

“It’s more about getting a proper procedural evaluation tomorrow and taking it one day at a time,” McDaniel, 41, told reporters on Thursday. “The furthest thing from my mind is what is the timeline. I want to know — we just need to evaluate and I’m just worried about my teammate like the rest of the guys are. We’ll get more information and take it day by day from there.”

Tagovailoa previously suffered multiple concussions during the 2022 season, which McDaniel is aware of as it pertains to the quarterback’s current recovery.

“I think it’s important to approach each and every situation to — much like [we] approach every injury, which is basically, ‘All right, we’re gonna handle this particular situation with this particular player,’” the Dolphins coach explained in a press conference. “Every situation is unique to its own, so I think there’s — for me, I’m not worried about anything that’s out of my hands in terms of, I’m just worried about the human being and he’ll drive the ship when we get the appropriate information but it’s day by day health is what, you know, really try to approach all the stuff that way, particularly with concussions.”

As of publication, it is unknown whether Tagovailoa will be able to resume playing this season or will be placed on injured reserve.