Josh Allen is opening up about hard-launching his relationship with actress Hailee Steinfeld.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, 28, recently sat down with Kay Adams on Up & Adams to chat about all things football, but couldn’t help but gush about his girlfriend, with whom he went Instagram official late last month.

After Adams, 38, addressed Allen as “Mr. Hard Launch,” the sports commentator pressed for more information about the NFL star’s relationship with the Dickinson alum.

“We love love,” he said, grinning from ear to ear, to which Adams replied, “That is one happy quarterback! They’re going to win the Super Bowl, see you later.”

Allen and Steinfeld, 27, first sparked romance rumors in May 2023 after his split from his girlfriend of eight years, Brittany Williams. At the time, he and Steinfeld were spotted strolling the streets of New York City. Days later, they were seen getting sushi together.

The following month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo “laugh a ton when they’re together [and] are always smiling” and that “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in.”

After more than a year of speculation, Allen and Steinfeld made it official when the QB shared a carousel of photos via Instagram on July 23. He captioned the pics “Onward.”

In the snaps, Steinfeld can be seen cuddling up to Allen as they take in the Eiffel Tower at night during their Paris vacation in April.

Another photo shows a recent family celebration where Steinfeld posed with Allen’s parents Joel and LaVonne, as well as his siblings Jason, Nicala and Makenna. Steinfeld was even pictured in a solo shot, seemingly window shopping while dressed comfortably in jeans, a gray trench coat and beanie.

Fans of the couple were quick to share their approval of Josh going Instagram official with Stenfield, with one fan writing, “First we hard launch the girl, then we win the Super Bowl.” Another added, “Thank you for making Hailee happy!”

The Edge of Seventeen actress was previously linked to influencer Cameron Smoller from 2016 to 2017, and dated One Direction alum Niall Horan in 2018.

While speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in January that year, Steinfeld opened up about dating in the limelight and why she tends to keep her private life out of the public eye.

“I feel so lucky that [my fans] care enough about me to know what I’m doing every second of every day,” she said, “but I think that sometimes it’s hard for people in general to realize that there are boundaries to a person’s life and personal life.”

The Oscar nominee added, “I am a very private person. I do love that I have the opportunity to share with them what I’m comfortable with and they’re there to listen and support me.”