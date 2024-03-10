Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton looked so in love while walking the 2024 Oscars red carpet on Sunday, March 10.

Hartnett, 45, arrived at the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in a classic tuxedo paired with a white bow tie. He posed alongside Egerton, who stunned in a gold gown. The couple was all smiles as they posed for photographers.

Hartnett’s appearance at the Academy Awards comes after his supporting role in the critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer, which is nominated for several Oscars, including Best Picture.

Hartnett and Egerton’s rare appearance at the Oscars comes less than a month after the couple revealed that they had secretly welcomed their fourth child.

The actor subtly revealed the happy news while discussing his return to acting at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on February 24.

“I have four kids; I live in the countryside. I’m busy either working or taking care of them,” he shared with Gold Derby at the time.

The couple began dating nearly a year after wrapping production on their film, The Lovers, which was released in 2013.

“They seem to just really enjoy each other’s company,” a source told Us Weekly in May 2013. “It was just a natural thing that happened. He said she was really nice. She took him around London, though he’s not unfamiliar with it himself.”

Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child in 2015 followed by baby No. 2 in August 2017. In January 2021, Hartnett shared that the couple also welcomed a third child in late 2019.

“The thing I am most proud is that I’m a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life,” the actor told Mr. Porter in an interview at the time. “I’m still able to do good work, and as I’ve got older, the characters have become more interesting.”

After years of keeping their life private, Us confirmed in March 2022 that Egerton and Hartnett secretly tied the knot in November 2021.

Hartnett has previously been candid about taking a step back from Hollywood to focus on his life with his family.

In December 2021, Hartnett shared that taking a break from acting was the “best thing” he could have done for his mental health.

“It’s about creating a good home life and being able to do things that are wild and wonderful like making films, which is such a privilege,” he explained in an interview with Sunrise at the time.

Two years later, Hartnett told The Independent that he spends “90 percent” of his life at home with his family, adding that having a good balance between work and life is “essential to maintaining a healthy mind.”