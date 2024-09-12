Josie Canseco isn’t worried about her boyfriend, Johnny Manziel, reuniting with ex-wife Bre Tiesi on Selling Sunset.

“I have not seen that yet. I love that show, by the way, and I know he filmed with his ex-wife, Bre,” Josie, 27, exclusively told Us Weekly at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11. “I haven’t seen it yet, but I will see it at some point.”

Josie told Us she was happy to hear that Johnny, 31, was “being a good boy” during his brief onscreen appearance with Bre, 33, and explained why the cameo didn’t bother her.

“I’m very supportive because I know what she was to him back in the day,” she noted. “I know that we are where we are now and everything is good.”

During season 8 of Selling Sunset, which started streaming on Friday, September 6, Bre helped Johnny search for a home in Los Angeles. The former couple, who were married from 2018 to 2019, ended up discussing their relationship when they met up at a property.

“I still feel bad to this day about treating you like that,” Johnny told Bre while reflecting on their high-profile split. “Getting divorced — after we broke up — was one of the hardest points in my life. I cried, I begged and I pleaded.”

Johnny, who previously opened up about his substance abuse struggles and mental health issues in the 2023 Netflix documentary Untold: Johnny Football, clarified that he had no regrets about how things played out.

“Life goes the way it is supposed to go. You are in a position now where you got exactly what you wanted in life. And I’m proud of you for that and I’m happy for you. I learned a lot about what I handled wrong,” he said. “I was a lost, depressed kid running around The Hollywood Hills getting drunk every night and living in a nightclub.”

Bre appreciated Johnny owning his past mistakes, adding in a confessional, “I’m happy to hear that he can recognize the hell he put me through. That tells me that at least the effort I put in is recognized, and it is not all completely in vain. Johnny is like Peter Pan. He just never wants to grow up.”

After Johnny and Bre called it quits in 2019, she moved on with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares son Legendary, 2. Johnny, meanwhile, dated model Kenzie Werner before he found love with Josie.

“Our relationship is great. Right now, he’s here in New York with me to just keep me company and attend whatever I need him to attend with me,” Josie told Us on Wednesday. “And we’re doing good. I love him.”

Josie called her connection with Johnny “easy and organic,” even referring to the former quarterback as her “best friend.”

“We have the same sense of humor, we have the same values and he’s changing and growing into such an incredible young man that I’m just really happy to be with him,” she gushed. “We talk about everything. I think we’re going to grow a little bit together and individually and get to a place where we both feel like that’s right.”

Johnny and the Surreal Life star confirmed their relationship in April, and she can’t imagine being with anyone else.

“My family loves him. My dad, [Jose Canseco], has a soft spot for him because they have a rare common denominator that they can talk about and relate on,” Josie explained, referring to her father’s MLB career and Johnny’s time in the NFL. “Getting up out of sports and having to start your new life without sports and see what you’re going to do with yourself after life of sports. My dad likes Johnny the most so far because he does have that similar ground to talk about sports and stuff, but they love him. That’s all I can ask for.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi