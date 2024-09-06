Just when Selling Sunset couldn’t get any better, the Netflix show finds a way to reunite Bre Tiesi with her ex-husband, Johnny Manziel.

During the newest season of Selling Sunset, which started streaming on Friday, September 6, Bre, 33, helped Johnny, 31, while he searched for his future home. The house in question was a 4-bedroom and 5-bath property on N Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles, which was listed at nearly $4 million and would earn Bre around $119,250 in commission.

“My ex-husband, Johnny Manziel, reached out because he’s looking for a house in L.A. If you know sports, you know Johnny Football. Even if you don’t, he’s definitely a household name. He was an amazing athlete — still is,” Bre, who was married to the former NFL player from 2018 to 2021, shared in a confessional. “So I am going to help him find something in L.A., but we are going to make sure he lives very far away from me.

The exes got off to an interesting start when Johnny immediately told Bre that she was “late” before asking if her leather ensemble made her feel too warm.

Related: Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi and QB Johnny Manziel’s Relationship Timeline Before welcoming a son with Nick Cannon and joining Selling Sunset’s Oppenheim Group, Bre Tiesi was in a relationship with Johnny Manziel. The model and the former quarterback known as “Johnny Football” started dating in 2016 — the same year Manziel was fired by his agent and released by the Cleveland Browns amid struggles with […]

“I’m hot, yes. But not in this jacket,” Bre quipped. “You like my blonde [hair]? I wore it just for you since you love blond so much. Think it will help my sale today?”

Johnny fired back with just as much humor, saying, “Thanks for the condescending tone already to start the day.” He also joked that the house was in a “good location” for both him and Bre. In response, Bre questioned whether Johnny had someone new in his life since their split.

“This is a nice kitchen. Who is going to cook? Is your new girlfriend going to cook? Because we know you don’t cook,” Bre noted, to which Johnny replied, “Anything that I’ve been bad at, I’m trying to get good at.”

Johnny, who is currently dating The Surreal Life‘s Josie Canseco, was thrilled to see no TV set in the living room.

Related: 'Selling Sunset' Cast's Love Lives: Who the Netflix Stars Are Dating Off Screen Selling Sunset is partly about the luxury home market in Southern California, but it still devotes plenty of airtime to the cast’s personal lives. When the agents of the Oppenheim Group aren’t pounding the pavement in five-inch stilettos, they’re sitting around their West Hollywood office catching up on gossip with their coworkers — especially the […]

“I like the fact that there is no TV in here. This is what kind of vibe I am on right now,” he added before Bre asked if he was “a f—king monk.” Johnny took that as an opportunity to poke fun at Bre’s fashion.

“You know, what we should make a convo about is those pants. You will take off and fly away,” he said. “By the way, you have something in your teeth.”

Bre didn’t hesitate to roast Johnny as well, adding, “You have paint on your shirt like you are an artist or something. And a beanie. You’re useless.”

The former couple then went on to argue about how Bre was older than Johnny — but only by six months. “You are an old lady,” Johnny joked, to which Bre responded, “I’m not helping you get this house. I did not miss you.”

Before making her debut on Selling Sunset in 2023, Bre was married to Johnny. They called it quits in 2019, one year after tying the knot, and Bre even celebrated the split with a divorce party. She later moved on with Nick Cannon, with whom she shares son Legendary, 2. Johnny, meanwhile, dated model Kenzie Werner before he found love with Josie.

Bre took a dig at their time together when she said their arguing over closet space is why they “are not married” while Johnny mentioned that there were “a lot of other reasons” too. Johnny, who previously opened up about his substance abuse struggles and mental health issues in the 2023 Netflix documentary Untold: Johnny Football, elaborated on the issues that ended his marriage.

“Life goes the way it is supposed to go. You are in a position now where you got exactly what you wanted in life. And I’m proud of you for that and I’m happy for you. I learned a lot about what I handled wrong,” he told Bre. “I was a lost, depressed kid running around The Hollywood Hills getting drunk every night and living in a nightclub.”

Related: Biggest 'Selling Sunset' Feuds The drama never ends! The cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset isn’t afraid to speak their minds — both on and offscreen — no matter whose feelings might get hurt. The reality series made its debut in March 2019 and has quickly become a fan-favorite during its three seasons. The series follows Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, […]

Ber pointed out how Johnny was unfaithful, to which he replied, “I still feel bad to this day about treating you like that. Getting divorced — after we broke up — was one of the hardest points in my life. I cried, I begged and I pleaded.”

Despite the breakup, Johnny made it clear he had no regrets about parting ways with Bre. “I don’t think it is necessarily all that accurate,” he said after Bre quipped that his emotional speech made her think he still loved and missed her.

“I’m happy to hear that he can recognize the hell he put me through,” Bre explained to the cameras. “That tells me that at least the effort I put in is recognized, and it is not all completely in vain. Johnny is like Peter Pan. He just never wants to grow up.”

Some of Bre and Johnny’s other memorable zingers included them arguing over their different upbringings. That moved on to Johnny asking Bre if she still had the matching tattoo they got together. (Spoiler alert: she does not.)

Johnny also put Bre on blast for how she acted when they started dating.

Related: Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi’s Ups and Downs Go Beyond Toxic Workplace Claims Bre Tiesi endured plenty of public ups and downs before — and after — she joined the cast of Selling Sunset. Before making her reality TV debut, Tiesi was best known for her marriage to football player Johnny Manziel. The pair called it quits in 2019 after one messy year of marriage. Two years later, […]

“You really haven’t changed a whole lot from working at Wet Republic. Whenever we were getting engaged, we were scheduling Southwest flights to bounce back between Vegas and Los Angeles every week,” he recalled. “Do you remember the first time we actually met? I invited you to Los Angeles and I booked you a flight. When you landed at the airport, you pretty much wrote, ‘Where the f—k is my car?’ And I said, ‘What the f—k are you talking about, you kook?’ I definitely used choice words.”

According to the athlete, his rough start with Bre still ended well because he “won” in the long run. “You lost me. It’s a loss,” she said in response.

The scene ended with Bre and Johnny arguing about car crashes throughout their past relationship before he ran to her car. Johnny sped off in Bre’s expensive vehicle to test drive it as she watched him.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.