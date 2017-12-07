4 geeks and a freak. 😂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUDD! THANK YOU for giving us all the best job of all time when we were too young & dumb to know how good we had it. ❤️ 📸 by @gabesachs OBVIOUSLY. A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

Four geeks and one freak walked into a birthday party! Cast members from Freaks and Geeks, including Busy Philipps (Kim Kelly) John Francis Daley (Sam Weir), Samm Levine (Neal Schweiber) and Martin Starr (Bill Haverchuck) reunited at executive producer Judd Apatow’s 50th birthday party at the comedy club Largo in West Hollywood.

“4 geeks and a freak. 😂,” Philipps captioned a group shot which was taken by former Freaks and Geeks writer Gabe Sachs on Wednesday, December 6.

The Cougar Town alum continued, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUDD! THANK YOU for giving us all the best job of all time when we were too young & dumb to know how good we had it. ❤️ 📸 by @gabesachs OBVIOUSLY.”

A source tells Us Weekly that Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen also attended the celebration

Freaks and Greeks ran for one season on NBC from 1999 to 2000. The show, which also starred James Franco, Seth Rogen, Linda Cardellini and Jason Segel has a dedicated fan base despite its short run and unexpected cancellation.

The cast of the cult hit also reunited at PalyFest in 2011 and for a class photo in Vanity Fair’s 2012 comedy issue, which was guest-edited by Apatow.

“We loved the show,” Segel told Vanity Fair at the time. “And we took the opportunity really, really seriously.”

“The show was the kids’ entire life,” Apatow explained to the publication. “It was their high school: They’re literally going to school on the set. They’re falling in love on the set. It’s actually happening. And those relationships are still happening; they’re still close.”

