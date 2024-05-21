Your account
Entertainment

Julia Fox Wants Andy Cohen to Force Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga to Interact on ‘RHONJ’

By
Julia Fox Wants Teresa and Melissa to Interact
Getty Images (3)

Julia Fox is not here for the fractured cast dynamics on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Fox, 34, was a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, May 20, and was asked for her two cents about Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga‘s frosty relationship in season 14.

“Is it refreshing to you that Teresa and Melissa are basically just being very clear that they hate each other?” asked Andy Cohen.

The actress and model responded, “No. I think you need to step in and say, ‘I’m your boss and we have a show to run.’”

Melissa Gorga: I'm Going Into 'RHONJ' Reunion 'Prepared' Amid Teresa Feud

Fox said she wants to see Teresa, 52, and Melissa, 45, “just be on screen together … if they’re fighting, we want to see it. If they’re crying, we want to see it.”

In January, Melissa teased that the current season of RHONJ, which began airing on May 5, would look “very, very different” after she cut all communication with her husband Joe Gorga’s sister.

Melissa said on her “On Display” podcast that there is “almost zero” communication between her and Teresa. “We don’t even speak to each other,” she told guest Denise Richards.

Denise asked if Teresa spoke to Joe, to which Melissa responded, “No. Zero.”

(L-R) Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo

“I think it took us a while to get to that point, to realize that this might be what it is and we need to accept it,” Melissa explained. “I think finally everyone’s breathing, we’re actually all — including the other side — everyone is happier how it is right now.”

The cold dynamic between Melissa and Teresa has affected the rest of the cast this season and there seems to be a clear divide among the housewives.

On the May 5 season 14 premiere, RHONJ stars Rachel Fuda and Margaret Josephs declared they have had enough of Teresa.

“As far as I’m concerned, she’s dead to me and I mean that,” Margaret told Jennifer Fessler. “Her and her husband.”

She continued, “I don’t want my name brought up to her and him. I don’t want them to utter my name. … I don’t ever want to talk about her again.”

Real-Housewives-of-New-Jersey-where-are-they-now

Rachel said during her confessional she and her husband, John Fuda, had “no interest” in being friends with Teresa and her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, after alleging that Louie “hired an investigator to investigate us” during the season 13 finale.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

