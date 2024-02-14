Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova is pointing to Larsa Pippen’s “very jealous” behavior as a possible reason for her split from boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

“Relationships are a hard thing. And we all know Larsa is very jealous,” the Bravo star, 51, said, adding that she was “just speculating” about their breakup on the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “I hope, if it’s true, she’s not too heartbroken because — even though we have our differences — if the breakup is true I feel really, really bad for her because she was really in love.”

Lemigova says she saw Pippen’s jealousy firsthand at Bravocon in November 2023, which took place in Las Vegas. Lemigova, who is the first openly gay housewife and married to tennis star Martina Navratilova, asked Jordan, 33, to take her photo on his phone. Pippen, 49, was extremely upset after seeing photos of Lemigova on her then-boyfriend’s phone, per multiple outlets at the time.

“I mean, how jealous she got when she saw my picture on Marcus’ phone? Oh my God, and it was like the most innocent thing,” Lemigova said of the incident between the ladies. “And it created a wave, so who knows? Maybe she’s seen a picture of somebody else?”

Despite the costars’ dramatic past, Lemigova admitted she was in “shock” over Pippen and Jordan’s breakup, adding, “He was such a gentle, nice guy.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, February 12, that Pippen and Jordan split after one year of dating. The news broke hours after fans noticed Pippen erased all photos of Jordan from her Instagram.

On Sunday, February 11, Pippen surprised fans by posting a poll to her Instagram Stories that read, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” Marcus, meanwhile, was at Super Bowl LVIII in Vegas with his father, NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Us first broke the news of Pippen’s relationship with Marcus in September 2022 after the pair were photographed out to dinner in New York City.

A separate source revealed at the time that the pair were keeping their relationship “on the down-low” because Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, had a “rift” with Marcus’ father.