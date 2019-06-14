Back to County General? It’s been years since television viewers last saw Julianna Margulies and George Clooney grace the screen together on ER, but the actress admitted that she has reunion thoughts on her mind — especially with the medical drama’s 25th anniversary just around the corner.

When Us Weekly caught up with the Emmy winner during the Jett premiere at The Roxy in New York City, she revealed that she “always” sees herself reuniting with Clooney on the small screen.

“I just got to see Erik [Palladino] last weekend, and we were texting pictures to George of us sitting at the Polo Lounge,” Margulies, 53, exclusively told Us earlier this week. “I mean, we’d all love to do something. It just has to be the right thing.”

Margulies continued: “It was such an iconic show that people just see us as those characters when they see us together, so I feel like we’re either going to have to wait until everything completely falls to the ground, or just have to do something that’s brilliantly written. I mean, they’re my buds.”

Margulies played Carol Hathaway on ER before exiting the series after season 6 in 2000. By the time she departed the show, Clooney had already ended his run as Dr. Doug Ross — County General’s resident bad boy — in the show’s fifth season.

Both Margulies and Clooney returned for cameo appearances during the popular drama’s 15th and final season in 2009.

After leaving ER, Clooney became an Oscar-winning movie star, appearing in flicks such as Ocean’s 11 and Up in the Air. Margulies, for her part, starred in Snakes on a Plane and the short-lived series Dietland. Her biggest post-ER gig, however, was her leading role as Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife from 2009 to 2016.

As Margulies shared with Us that she would “love” to reunite with Clooney onscreen, she also revealed her interest in working with her Good Wife costars again.

“Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cush Jumbo, basically all of them,” she noted to Us. “Nathan Lane, Michael J. Fox — it was a plethora of the best actors around, so I would be thrilled to do anything with all of them.”