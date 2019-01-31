From Dancing With the Stars to The Talk! Carrie Ann Inaba officially took over Julie Chen‘s spot on The Talk this month after the longtime host stepped down following allegations of sexual misconduct made against husband and former CBS CEO Les Moonves. However, there’s been nothing but love between Chen and Inaba.

“Julie sent me flowers as soon as she heard that I got the job, and she’s been nothing but supportive,” Inaba, 51, who also spoke about her experience living with iron deficiency anemia, told Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s back on the lot. She’s doing Big Brother, which is great. I’m so happy for her!”

The choreographer also revealed she is “never going to leave Dancing With the Stars“ and is excited for where the ABC show’s heading: “If they don’t want me, they’re gonna have to drag me out!”

For more from Inaba, watch Us Weekly‘s video above!

